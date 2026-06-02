Andrea Berta has identified his top four targets to improve Arsenal at right-back over the summer transfer window, according to reports.

The Gunners are looking to make summer upgrades to their squad despite having a brilliant season under Mikel Arteta.

Arsenal celebrated their Premier League title win on Sunday with a parade through the streets of north London, just one day after suffering defeat on penalties to Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League final.

The Gunners are now likely to have a very healthy budget once again with speculation that they want a right-back, central midfielder, a left-winger and a striker.

Jurrien Timber has been quality for Arsenal this season but Cristhian Mosquera looked less assured when deputising for the Netherlands international.

And now Arsenal will look for another right-back this summer with The Athletic confirming Berta’s interest in four different players in that position.

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The report reveals:

‘At right-back, Arsenal are fans of Newcastle’s Tino Livramento, although there are concerns over his injury record. Ivan Fresneda of Sporting CP is another one of several names being followed. ‘On the other side of defence, Arsenal are following Eintracht Frankfurt’s German international Nathaniel Brown. Brown is a versatile player who can play all along the left flank. Frankfurt and Arsenal are among the clubs interested in Real Madrid’s 19-year-old defender Victor Valdepenas.’

Arsenal target Brown ‘expected to leave Frankfurt this summer’

Giving more detail on Brown’s future at Frankfurt, The Athletic adds

‘Eintracht Frankfurt’s German international full-back Nathaniel Brown is the subject of interest from Bayern Munich and Arsenal. Brown, 22, is part of Julian Nagelsmann’s World Cup squad and has also played a range of different left-sided positions at club level, including wide-midfielder. He is expected to leave Frankfurt this summer.’

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The Athletic‘s David Ornstein revealed last week that Arsenal are in “fantastic shape” in terms of finances heading into the summer transfer market.

Ornstein told TNT Sports: “The finances are in fantastic shape, so I would say this is a season of success and of progress and nearly even greater history. They’re on track to break records in terms of revenue.”

As well as their revenue potentially reaching £770m, Ornstein also pointed out that Arsenal will surpass the £300m mark for television money.

Ornstein added: “This is fantastic. The revenues are going through the roof at Arsenal, it’s a period of milk and honey which wasn’t always the case. They were a team that were struggling post the Emirates Stadium move.

“They posted profits but that was because they were selling a lot of their best players. They weren’t competing. They went 15 or more years of making profits, but in the last seven years, they are going to post losses but that is because the Kroenkes have backed [Mikel, manager] Arteta in the market.

“They’ve invested very heavily and they’ve even put their own money in, which everyone was asking for. They wanted success now, and it’s been vindicated.”

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