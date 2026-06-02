Richards tells Arsenal to sign £82m star after four players are put up for sale

Former Manchester City defender Micah Richards insists Arsenal can become a dominant force in English football if they strengthen three key areas.

The Gunners won their first Premier League title for 22 years last month as Mikel Arteta and his side paraded the trophy through the streets of north London on Saturday.

Arsenal could not do a historic double on Saturday as Paris Saint-Germain beat them 4-3 on penalties to win the Champions League in Budapest.

It has taken a long time for Arsenal to get back into a position to challenge for major honours and Richards has explained how they can build on their recent achievements.

Richards said on The Rest is Football podcast: “I think the pressure is off Arsenal a bit now but the recruitment is going to be key because they’ve already got a really good squad.”

On where Arsenal need to improve when the summer transfer window opens, Richards added: “I think they need another striker.

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“Kai Havertz is outstanding in terms of technical ability and Viktor Gyokeres has done well in his first season. But if they could get someone like Julian Alvarez, that would just give Arsenal something different.

“He’s one of the best strikers in world football going into the World Cup and he’s already won one of those with Argentina.

“I think they also need another left-winger and another centre midfielder. Bringing in [Christian] Norgaard has worked to a certain degree in terms of his temperament and Myles Lewis-Skelly has shown he can definitely do a job in there.

“But to get the best out of someone like [Martin] Zubimendi you need to be a little bit higher so he can get on the ball and dictate the game from there.

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“So maybe they can get someone else in the midfield alongside Rice who is more box to box, more energetic and aggressive.

“If they get that, a new striker and another winger they can compete for the next two, three, four years now – that’s how good I think they can be.”

Four up for sale at Arsenal as Barcelona make Alvarez offer

Alvarez, who joined Atletico Madrid for £82m from Manchester City in 2024, has been the subject of interest from Barcelona this summer after two brilliant seasons in the Spanish capital.

Barcelona recently made a huge €100m offer for Alvarez as they look to secure a deal for the Argentina international – but Atletico Madrid are looking for a deal worth €150m (£120m).

The Daily Mail has revealed that Arsenal quartet Gabriel Martinelli, Leandro Trossard, Gabriel Jesus and Ben White could all leave the Emirates Stadium in the summer.

Jesus ‘has been ready to sign a serious contract and gain British citizenship but would-be suitors have been told the 29-year-old can leave if they offer over £18m.’

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