According to reports, Arsenal are ‘exploring’ a ‘shock’ move for FC Barcelona forward Ferran Torres in this summer’s transfer window.

The Gunners enjoyed a special 2025/26 campaign, having won the Premier League title for the first time in 22 years.

However, the north London side did come up short against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League final on penalties, so they will look to strengthen their squad further this summer.

In recent months, several notable outlets have indicated that Mikel Arteta‘s side may have to focus on offloading talent to balance the books, but The Athletic‘s David Ornstein insisted over the weekend that they have the freedom to spend heavily this summer.

And Arsenal are likely to prioritise strengthening their attack this summer, with it suggested that they could sign a new striker to upgrade on Viktor Gyokeres and/or Kai Havertz.

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Atletico Madrid star Julian Alvarez has been mooted as a dream target, but our colleagues at TEAMtalk have explained that Barcelona’s move for the ex-Man City star could lead to Arsenal signing Torres.

Torres, who also previously had a stint at Man City, contributed 21 goals and three assists for Barcelona during the 2025/26 campaign, but he could be forced out the door this summer.

According to the report, Barcelona’s ‘triple raid’ worth £191m combined for Alvarez, Marcus Rashford and Anthony Gordon is ‘gathering pace’, so Torres’ future at the Spanish giants is ‘increasingly uncertain’.

Another issue for Torres is that his current Barcelona contract is due to expire in 2027, while ‘interest’ from Arsenal and others is ‘beginning to accelerate’.

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The Gunners are said to be ‘exploring a shock raid’ on Barcelona for Torres, who is reportedly a ‘Plan B’ for Arsenal.

Arsenal face competition from two Premier League clubs for Torres

Regarding interest from elsewhere, the report adds: ‘Indeed, the Gunners are currently assessing several attacking options, and TEAMtalk understands Torres could emerge as a more realistic alternative should Barcelona succeed in their pursuit of Alvarez.

‘However, should he come on to the market, competition for the 26-year-old will be tough. And as well as Arsenal, Aston Villa and Chelsea are also among the clubs monitoring developments closely.’

Fabrizio Romano has also acknowledged that the Gunners could sign a striker this summer, but he believes three other additions are more likely.

Romano said on X: “Arsenal have already started working and planning for summer signings.

“At least 3 signings are expected, could be even more based on exits.

“Top winger the priority; midfielder and right back also almost guaranteed. Strikers situation to follow.”

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