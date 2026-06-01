Fabrizio Romano has given an update on Arsenal.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on Arsenal’s business heading into this summer, with three signings “almost guaranteed”.

Despite losing to Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League final, Arsenal still enjoyed a historic 2025/26 campaign, having won the Premier League title for the first time in 22 years.

The Gunners narrowly lost 4-3 on penalties to PSG, but the best team won the Champions League and Mikel Arteta’s side will now look to strengthen their squad in this summer’s transfer window.

In recent months, it has been suggested that the north London side may need to prioritise sales in this summer’s transfer window to balance the books, but respected reporter David Ornstein has insisted that they are free to spend heavily on signings ahead of next season.

“The number nine position is interesting. A penny for the thoughts of Victor Gyokeres tonight, his first season, and he helped them to this final and then was put on the bench,” Ornstein said on TNT Sports.

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“Then the left-sided attack is a big priority for them, and they’ve been looking at it for a few years, and I think they may be the summer where they really go for something. They’ve got the options there.”

Ornstein added: “They want a six/eight midfielder. They want to strengthen at right-back as well.

“So when you tally up what they’ve got to do, you could see that outlay in the market from last summer repeated or even exceeded.”

Fabrizio Romano reveals three signings “almost guaranteed” as overwhelming “priority” confirmed

In a follow-up report, Romano has revealed Arsenal’s “priority” with at least three signings “expected”, while there could be “even more” if there are enough exits.

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Romano said on X: “Arsenal have already started working and planning for summer signings.

“At least 3 signings are expected, could be even more based on exits.

“Top winger the priority; midfielder and right back also almost guaranteed. Strikers situation to follow.”

The Daily Mail, meanwhile, are reporting that the Gunners will look to ‘strengthen at least four areas’ as part of an ‘ambitious’ summer transfer window, while ‘four stalwarts could all depart’.

Regarding potential exits, the report explains: ‘Although they have been great servants, Gabriel Martinelli, Leandro Trossard, Ben White and Gabriel Jesus could all depart. The latter has been ready to sign a serious contract and gain British citizenship but would-be suitors have been told the 29-year-old can leave if they offer over £18m.

‘Barcelona hold an interest in Piero Hincapie, who impressed in the final against Paris Saint-Germain on Saturday.’

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