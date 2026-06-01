£95m Man Utd double deal ‘accelerates’ with Arsenal to lose out

Michael Carrick has got the Red Devils job on a permanent basis.

Manchester United could soon boast two new midfielders in their squad, with deals for both Ederson and Mateus Fernandes reportedly advancing.

Man Utd have decided against renewing Casemiro’s contract, allowing the Brazilian to leave on a free transfer this summer. Casemiro has performed brilliantly this season, but he is now 34 years old, and United need to bring fresh energy into their midfield.

Michael Carrick’s side are also preparing to sell Manuel Ugarte, who has failed to live up to his £50.5million price tag.

Those departures will spark a midfield rebuild at Old Trafford ready for next season. United look set to miss out on top target Elliot Anderson to rivals Manchester City, forcing them to switch their focus to Atalanta star Ederson and Fernandes of West Ham.

According to CaughtOffside, United ‘lead the race’ for Fernandes and have emerged as the ‘strongest contenders’ after ‘accelerating talks’ with his agents.

Arsenal are ‘interested’ in the Portuguese, having identified him as a possible replacement for Christian Norgaard, while Chelsea, Aston Villa, Paris Saint-Germain and Atletico Madrid are all tracking his situation, too.

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But United are in pole position as they have completed the most groundwork on a deal, while the 21-year-old would love to play alongside compatriot Bruno Fernandes.

The younger Fernandes is also eager to play for United in the Champions League.

Previous reports have suggested he will cost as much as £80m, but CaughtOffside claim he is actually available for €50-60m (£43-52m) following West Ham’s relegation.

Ederson looks set to join United before Fernandes, as talks with Atalanta are already at an advanced stage.

Man Utd ‘closing in’ on Ederson

talkSPORT state that the Red Devils are ‘closing in’ on a deal for the Brazilian which could be worth up to £43m.

Ederson has greenlit a move to Old Trafford and is ready to sign a five-year contract.

It was reported on Saturday that United are poised to make a ‘serious’ move for Fernandes after capturing Ederson, and both deals are edging closer.

United could even sign a third midfielder after Ederson and Fernandes if finances allow.

The Daily Mail’s United correspondent, Chris Wheeler, reported on May 20 that a £20m move for another backup option is being planned, with Southampton’s Shea Charles a target.

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