Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has made a prediction about Arsenal following their Champions League final loss.

Arsenal have suffered a heartbreaking end to the 2025/26 campaign by losing 4-3 on penalties to Paris Saint-Germain to lose in the Champions League final.

Eberechi Eze and Gabriel Magalhaes missed the target with their kicks as Arsenal were edged out on penalties after the two sides were level at 1-1 after extra-time.

Despite this, this season will still be remembered fondly by Arsenal supporters because they have ended their 22-year wait for the Premier League title.

And Ferdinand has encouraged Mikel Arteta‘s side to look at the “bigger picture” and has made a prediction for what is to come for them over the next couple of years.

“You’ve got to reflect and look at this. Yes, there’s disappointment and yes, it’s hard to take on the night, to lose on penalties, it’s difficult,” he said on his Rio Ferdinand Presents YouTube channel.

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“But you know what? The bigger picture is you’ve won the Premier League. What an achievement that is, 22 years and you’ve got over that hurdle.

“This is a new era now, this is a new team, they’re going to write their own history in the club’s history and I think this is a period of time now, the next three years at least, I think you’re going to be fighting for the biggest honours on the planet.

“Yes, it’s a tough one to take but go back to London and celebrate that Premier League with your fans.”

“One thing I would say…”

Ferdinand has also acknowledged that he went through what Arsenal’s players will experience this summer.

“One thing I would say, I played in two finals where we were beat by Barcelona, 2009 and 2011. We lost the two finals but we won the Premier League both times, and it was the two worst summers that I’ve had probably in football in that sense,” Ferdinand added.

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“I know it’s difficult and the players are going to feel it, but I really, really stress to the players: look at the bigger picture, it’s a different type of team, a different era anyway.

“But you guys are onto something here and I really do think you guys have got something to build on here, so be happy…

“I know it’s going to be difficult and you can be upset, but just think of the bigger picture, get a few beers down you and enjoy that parade.

“Well done to Arsenal. You were unlucky tonight but bigger-picture thinking, well done for the season that they’ve had.”

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