According to reports, Andoni Iraola ‘is the new Liverpool manager’, while The Athletic’s James Pearce has revealed five reasons for his appointment.

Over the weekend, Liverpool decided to part ways with former head coach Arne Slot following their weak defence of their Premier League title.

Slot gradually lost fan support during the 2025/26 campaign, with supporters growing sick of his dull approach and poor results, and this eventually contributed to his downfall.

In recent weeks, it has been widely reported that Liverpool intended to stick with Slot after he secured Champions League football in a trophyless campaign, but their position has changed and they are now looking to appoint Iraola as his successor.

Iraola has done a remarkable job at Bournemouth in recent seasons and he will become a free agent when his current contract expires later this month.

The Spaniard has also attracted interest from Chelsea, Manchester United, Crystal Palace, AC Milan and Bayer Leverkusen in recent months, but it was made clear over the weekend that he is favouring Liverpool and it now feels like only a matter of time before this appointment is announced.

READ: Arne Slot: Liverpool ‘could become the new West Ham’ with FSG accused of ‘knee-jerk’ decision



Now, a report from an insider on X with over 700k followers claims that Iraola to Liverpool is a done deal.

They said on X: ‘EXCLUSIVE BOMBSHELL JUST DROPPED!!!

‘ANDONI IRAOLA IS THE NEW MANAGER OF @LFC

‘IT’S 100% CONFIRMED!!! YOU HEARD IT HERE FIRST!!!’

Five reasons for Iraola appointment revealed

Other more credible outlets, that use capitalisation far less when breaking news, have instead stated that a deal is not yet done, though Pearce for The Athletic has stated on Monday that there will be ‘formal talks’ between the two parties will take place this week ‘with the growing expectation that the former Rayo Vallecano boss is Anfield bound’.

And Pearce has also revealed five reasons why Liverpool have selected Iraola (who ‘ticks a lot of boxes’), which include his great record at Bournemouth and how he has reacted to losing key players via transfers.

READ MORE: Iraola lines up second signing at Liverpool after chance of Konate U-turn is revealed



The report explains:

‘His record during his three-year spell at Bournemouth was exceptional with him guiding them to 12th, ninth and sixth-placed Premier League finishes. He announced in April that he would be stepping down when his contract expired at the end of the season and he left Bournemouth with European football for the first time in their history Iraola’s body of work is all the more impressive given the sale of players such as Milos Kerkez, Illia Zabarnyi, Dean Huijsen, Dango Ouattara and Antoine Semenyo during his tenure. ‘Hughes knows him as well as anyone given that he appointed him at Bournemouth as Gary O’Neil’s successor in the summer of 2023. The 43-year-old Spaniard fits the bill in terms of the shift in style Liverpool are looking to implement. He’s available with no compensation required and is used to working as a head coach rather than manager.’

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