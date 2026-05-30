According to reports, Liverpool decided to part ways with Arne Slot for two reasons, while they have considered three potential replacements.

On Saturday afternoon, Liverpool announced Slot’s exit with ‘immediate effect’.

In a statement, the club confirmed: ‘Liverpool FC can confirm Arne Slot is to depart his role as head coach with immediate effect and that the process to appoint a successor is under way.’

The club added: “The conclusion we have come to is built on a belief that the team’s trajectory is best addressed through a change of direction. That does not diminish the work Arne has done here, or the respect we have for him. Nor is it a reflection of his talents. Rather, it is indicative of the need for a different approach.

“Arne leaves with our gratitude, with a Premier League title to his name, and with the knowledge that he and his family will always be welcomed back at Anfield.”

After helping Liverpool win their 20th Premier League title in his debut season, Slot was under pressure for most of the 2025/26 campaign and gradually lost most fan support due to their poor results and style of play.

Despite this, it has been widely reported in recent months that the club hierarchy intend to stick with Slot after securing Champions League qualification in a trophyless season.

Now, though, journalist Ben Jacobs claims Liverpool have changed their mind because they want to overhaul their changing style and feel they have identified the right manager to change their approach.

READ: Liverpool can be fixed in four steps after Arne Slot slot

Jacobs said on X: ‘BREAKING: Arne Slot will leave his role as Liverpool head coach with immediate effect.

‘A reluctant decision, especially in light of Liverpool winning the Premier League in Slot’s first season.

‘Liverpool had held an unwavering position during last season that no change would be made, but the club has now decided to bring in a new coach.

‘The aim is to establish a more front-foot, aggressive and urgent style of football.

‘Liverpool decided to move swiftly so as not to overshadow pre-season.

‘The decision to appoint a successor is underway with Andoni Iraola a leading contender. The primary objective is to recruit the candidate who best fits the preferred playing style criteria.

‘Understand there are also likely to be further changes to the coaching staff.’

READ MORE: Who will be the next manager of Liverpool after Arne Slot sack? Iraola odds-on favourite

‘Handful of candidates’ to replace Arne Slot revealed

Jacobs has since added that Slot was only informed on Saturday morning that he is being let go, while Liverpool have considered three possible successors.

Jacobs claimed: ‘Andoni Iraola is the standout candidate to replace Arne Slot, and talks are expected to move quickly.

‘Only a handful of candidates considered, including Sebastian Hoeneß and Pierre Sage.

‘Iraola the clear frontrunner for the role.

‘Arne Slot only discovered he was leaving this morning.’

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