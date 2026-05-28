According to reports, Liverpool and Bayer Leverkusen are in a battle to appoint Andoni Iraola following his exit from AFC Bournemouth.

Iraola has emerged as one of the best young managers in Europe, so it is hardly surprising that he has a lot of interest ahead of his exit from Bournemouth upon the expiry of his contract.

After missing out on the Chelsea job, Iraola has been heavily linked with a move to Crystal Palace, though a report on Thursday claimed he ‘doesn’t want’ to join them as he eyes a bigger role elsewhere.

Serie A giants AC Milan have also been in contact with Iraola, but it seems as if they have failed to convince him to accept the position.

On Thursday afternoon, journalist Ben Jacobs reported that talks between Iraola and AC Milan “haven’t progressed”, though a move to Bundesliga outfit Bayer Leverkusen “remains a possibility”.

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Jacobs said on X: ‘Leverkusen remains a possibility for Andoni Iraola, as revealed on @talkSPORT.

‘Milan talks haven’t progressed, while Crystal Palace have made a lucrative offer, but are yet receive an answer.’

German reporter Florian Plettenberg, meanwhile, claims Leverkusen are now pushing hard to land Iraola after Filipe Luis opted to join AS Monaco instead.

Plettenberg said on X: ‘Bayer 04 Leverkusen are now in direct negotiations with Andoni #Iraola. The club are hoping for a quick commitment, although he also has other offers on the table.

‘Iraola was one of the two other concrete candidates Leverkusen had been seriously considering alongside Oliver Glasner. Filipe Luis has been 100% off since last night.’

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Andoni Iraola to Liverpool?

Alternatively, Iraola could join Liverpool, though most credible reporters insist they plan to stick with head coach Arne Slot heading into next season.

However, this is not stopping Iraola from dreaming, with Sky Sports stating on Thursday that he is holding out for Liverpool or Bayer Leverkusen as his next destination.

And journalist Chris Royce, who boldly claimed last week that FSG have decided to sack Slot, should not be taken too seriously, but he claims Liverpool are Iraola’s ‘preferred choice’.

Royce said on X: ‘The Liverpool board have made contact with Andoni Iraola’s representatives in the past 48 hours in a bid to appoint the spaniard as Head Coach.

‘Iraola is highly sought after by clubs in Italy, Germany & England, but it is believed that Liverpool is Iraola’s preferred choice.’

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