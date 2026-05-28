Andrea Pirlo has detailed a significant “advantage” Arsenal have over Paris Saint-Germain ahead of the Champions League final as the legendary midfielder made a “60-40” prediction for the showpiece finale to the season.

After clinching a first Premier League title in 22 years, Mikel Arteta’s side take on holders PSG in Budapest on Saturday in the as they look to secure a historic double.

Pirlo won two Champions League titles with AC Milan in 2003 and 2007, and believes the Gunners have one key “advantage” over the Ligue 1 giants.

“They have two central defenders and a striker who are very good in the air. They will look to take advantage,” Pirlo told Sky Sports.

“Arsenal have the ability in these situations because they study it. I have been following them a lot in the Premier League and Champions League.

“They have had a great run in the last few years, not just this year, and they deserved to win the Premier League title.

“PSG do not have these big jumpers so they will have to look for different solutions.”

Despite that advantage, Pirlo believes PSG just have the edge over Arsenal ahead of the game.

“Luis Enrique is the best coach in the world at the moment,” Pirlo added.

“He has created a strong team, a strong mentality with young players. It is a real pleasure to see them do well and even better to watch them because it is fast, dynamic, technical football that everyone likes.

“It is set up well because PSG are the holders, while for Arsenal it is the first time [in the final] in 20 years but they come in having just won a Premier League. I make it 60-40 for Paris.”

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More like ’50-50′

Legendary Arsenal boss Aresene Wenger believes the final is a “50-50” game but is backing Arsenal to get over the line.

“I want this trophy to go to the Emirates because it’s missing there,” legendary former Arsenal manager Wenger told UEFA. “We touched it before – we were thirteen minutes away from winning it – so you want it to happen this time.

“I’ve always said that you work in a club to make sure it’s in a good position to continue to progress.

“Overall, I believe this is a stage where we can grab it. I still believe it’s 50-50 in the final, and if I had to bet, I would bet on Arsenal more than on Paris Saint-Germain.

“I feel the club deserves it, this season deserves it and the consistency of the team deserves it.

“I think Arsenal have slowly built a history that now allows them to win it. I also feel the time has come for Arsenal to dominate the Premier League consistently.

“A final is a final. The most important thing is that your team is not inhibited or impressed by the occasion and continues to focus on what it does well.

“This Arsenal team’s main strength is their ability to keep a clean sheet, and in a final that is very important.

“Then you have to be efficient. Your moment will come in the game and you have to be ruthless. I’ve played many finals and it’s similar to any cup final. You have to express your qualities and not be fazed by the occasion.

“PSG have huge attacking potential, but Arsenal also have individual quality and are very strong on set pieces, which can have a huge influence in a final.

“Once you are 1–0 up, everything starts to play to your strengths when you are strong defensively. Arsenal can always be dangerous.”