Arne Slot may just have lost his job as Liverpool manager

Liverpool have reportedly taken the decision to sack Arne Slot after consultations with ‘senior players’, and our colleagues over on TEAMtalk have provided the latest from sources close to the situation.

It’s been a miserable campaign for Liverpool, and throughout, Slot has looked powerless and incapable of affecting positive change.

Up until recently, however, the overwhelming expectation was Liverpool and owners FSG would stick by their man and give the Dutchman another season.

But with fans, journalists and seemingly players too all turning all the boss, TEAMtalk’s insider, Graeme Bailey, broke news earlier this week of Liverpool’s hierarchy performing a U-turn.

Bailey revealed Liverpool’s decision-makers had begun to have serious doubts and were now giving strong consideration to sacking Slot.

“Michael Edwards and Richard Hughes have some serious thinking and talking to do,” Bailey explained.

“The situation with Slot is escalating at a pace, and I can tell you not everyone internally is aligned behind the idea that he should definitely stay.

“Liverpool are not a club that reacts emotionally or impulsively, but the ownership absolutely recognise this is becoming a very concerning situation.

“I’m told Salah’s comments hit home in a massive way. Internally, there’s actually a lot of sympathy towards what he said, and people at the club understand why he voiced those frustrations.”

Now, a stunning update from X account, ChrisRoyceWords, claims to have exclusive knowledge of Liverpool taking the decision to sack Arne Slot.

Liverpool decide to sack Arne Slot – shock report

“EXCLUSIVE: The Liverpool board have decided NOT to continue with Arne Slot as manager for the 26/27 season,” claimed the account on Thursday morning.

“Having previously opted to give Slot more time to turn things around, the decision to sack Slot was made over the weekend following conversations with senior players.”

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The account has over 20,000 followers and specialises in covering Liverpool. The post has gone viral, though as yet, the claims have not yet been backed up by prominent journalists or trusted publications in the media.

Nevertheless, the account provided a follow-up to their ‘exclusive’, adding: “Slot is set to take change of Liverpool’s final game of the season on Sunday.

“The Liverpool board are looking to replace Slot with a Head Coach rather than a manager, hence the lack of interest in Xabi Alonso.

“No decision on Slot’s replacement has yet been made.”

TEAMtalk’s insider Bailey was tasked with getting to the bottom of these extraordinary claims soon after they were made.

As yet, sources have not been able to verify a definitive decision to sack Slot has been made.

Nevertheless, Bailey was able to confirm there are what sources are describing as ‘serious talks’ taking place behind the scenes right now as the club decides whether to stick or twist on the beleaguered Dutchman.

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