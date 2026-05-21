Manchester United have identified an ultra-attacking right-back who’s provided an obscene number of assists this season as a worthy replacement for Noussair Mazraoui, according to a report.

Mazraoui, 28, has endured an injury-riddled campaign that has also seen him tumble down the pecking order. He’s been an unused substitute four times in the Premier League since Michael Carrick took charge, and Carrick is getting the job outright.

Diogo Dalot is now firmly ahead of Mazraoui in Carrick’s mind, and the Man Utd boss has zero intention of offloading the Portuguese despite budding interest from Jose Mourinho and Real Madrid.

And according to the latest from Sky Germany’s Patrick Berger, it’s a situation that could result in Mazraoui moving on.

Taking to X, Berger suggested there’s a chance the Morocco international takes flight this summer.

What’s more, the reporter revealed Man Utd are ‘monitoring’ Borussia Dortmund’s Julian Ryerson as a potential replacement.

Man Utd looking at assist king Julian Ryerson

“Manchester United are monitoring Julian Ryerson in case Noussair Mazraoui leaves the club,” wrote Berger.

“Ryerson (15 assists during the Bundesliga campaign) is on #MUFC’s RB backup shortlist.

“Borussia Dortmund rate him highly but not unsellable. Price tag more than €30m.”

Norway international Ryerson, 28, has operated primarily as a wing-back this term, thus giving him more opportunities to rack up attacking returns.

Nevertheless, his assist tally of 18 across all competitions this year, 15 of which came in just 31 appearances in the Bundesliga, certainly catches the eye.

The Daily Mail have also reported briefly on links between Man Utd and Ryerson. They stated talk of a move is ‘premature’ right now, though their update came BEFORE Sky Germany’s.

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The Mail’s update on Ryerson came in a wider article on United’s summer transfer plans, which included insight on how big their budget is.

‘United are understood to be working to a budget of around £150m, as recently revealed in this column, to overhaul their midfield engine room and Fernandes is a primary target outside of the top tier picks of Elliot Anderson, Aurelien Tchouameni and Carlos Baleba,’ stated the report.

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‘The fact Fernandes has been left out of Portugal’s World Cup squad makes any potential move easier, too. United also retain an interest in Brazil international Ederson, of Atalanta.

‘Elsewhere, it’s understood that links to Borussia Dortmund’s 28-year-old left back Julian Ryerson are premature.

‘While his name has cropped up in the last fortnight, he is not believed to be high on United’s shopping list.’

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