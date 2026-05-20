Man Utd are hoping to pounce on Barcelona’s indecisiveness to bring Inter Milan centre-back Alessandro Bastoni to Old Trafford this summer, according to reports.

The Red Devils have been in great form in the second half of the season under Michael Carrick with the interim boss taking them to a comfy third-placed finish.

Carrick replaced Ruben Amorim in January and they are now nine points clear of fifth-placed Liverpool, who won the Premier League last season, as widespread reports insist the former midfielder is set to get the permanent job.

The money from qualification from the Champions League will be huge for Carrick’s summer budget with Man Utd looking to bring in two midfielders, a left-back and a left-winger as a minimum.

A new centre-back is also rumoured to be on the Man Utd agenda with rumours last summer of interest in Everton centre-back Jarrad Branthwaite, before opting to not sign a new defender.

And now reports in Spain claim that Man Utd ‘capitalise on’ Barcelona’s ‘indecisiveness to sign one of the most sought-after center-backs in European football.’

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Inter Milan defender Bastoni ‘has gone from being a priority for Deco to becoming a deal shrouded in doubt within the Catalan club’ as Hansi Flick ‘prefers a different type of centre-back’.

Manchester United enter the chat

Man Utd have now ‘entered the bidding war and is willing to bring the Italian international to the Premier League’ with the Red Devils hoping to pounce on the La Liga side’s change in priorities.

It is understood that Man Utd are ‘first to make a decisive move’ for Bastoni with the Red Devils wanting ‘to bring in a dominant centre-back with experience and the ability to lead from day one’.

The report continues: ‘Bastoni fits that plan perfectly. He’s 27, in his prime, and has a proven track record at one of Italy’s most demanding clubs. Furthermore, his left-footedness is especially valuable in a market where center-backs with those characteristics are scarce.

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‘The Premier League could also be an attractive destination for the player. United has the financial muscle, the sporting need, and the leeway to submit an offer that Inter could consider. If the proposal approaches €70m (£61m), the Italian club would have to seriously consider selling.’

Former Inter Milan and Italy defender Marco Materazzi recently made an emotional plea to convince Bastoni to remain at the San Siro.

Materazzi said: “What would I say to him? To stay at Inter, because we know how passionate he is about the club.

“It’s been a somewhat unusual and difficult year, but his worth is beyond doubt.

“So, it’s up to him to make certain decisions that would motivate me, but knowing his character, perhaps they’ll motivate him too.”

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