According to reports, Manchester United star Casemiro has ‘agreed a deal’ for his next move and there are two reasons behind his decision.

Casemiro has had a rollercoaster ride at Old Trafford since joining Man Utd from Real Madrid for around £70m.

There have been times when the Brazil international has looked well past his peak, but he has rebuilt his reputation over the past two seasons and has consistently been one of their standout performers.

The veteran midfielder has sparkled alongside Kobbie Mainoo under interim boss Michael Carrick, but the decision has been made for him to leave the Premier League giants on a free transfer this summer.

Casemiro’s lucrative current contract is due to expire this summer and the Red Devils have the option to extend this deal on the same terms until 2027, but it’s been clear all season that there would only be an extension if he opts to accept a sizable pay decrease.

And it turns out that United have gone a step further, having confirmed a few months ago that he will depart the club on a free transfer this summer.

There has been fan clamour for Man Utd to perform a U-turn, but it has been widely reported that this is not going to happen and he is now closing in on a move to MLS side Inter Miami.

Casemiro decides next move with ‘deal agreed’

According to our colleagues at TEAMtalk, Casemiro has ‘agreed a deal’ with the MLS outfit after selecting them as his ‘preferred next destination’.

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Regarding the reasoning behind this decision, the report added:

‘Sources have now confirmed to TEAMtalk that Casemiro has decided MLS is his preferred next destination – and more specifically, he has made it clear he wants to join Inter Miami. ‘The Brazilian is understood to be hugely attracted by the project being built in Florida and is keen on the opportunity to play alongside Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets and Luis Suarez as part of one of the most high-profile squads ever assembled in American soccer.’

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has also provided an update on Casemiro, who is set to ‘sign’ for Inter Miami.

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He said on X: “Inter Miami have been at final stages of deal to sign Casemiro for months, as reported since March.

“Casemiro wants Miami as next destination, with clear expectation to sign soon.

“The Brazilian wanted to finish season at Man Utd then sign with Inter Miami.”

Fellow journalist Ben Jacobs is also reporting that this move is close to being completed.

Jacobs said on X: “BREAKING: Inter Miami are closing in on a deal to sign Casemiro on a free transfer. Brazilian has indicated he wants to join and verbal terms almost finalised.

“Miami optimistic they can pull off the transfer while staying within MLS’ financial rules.

“Understand Casemiro has made it clear to all suitors, including LA Galaxy, that he has picked Inter Miami.”

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