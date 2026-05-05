Manchester United star Casemiro has revealed whether he would be willing to make a U-turn on his future and remain at Old Trafford.

Casemiro has had a rollercoaster journey at Man Utd since joining the Premier League giants from Real Madrid during the 2023 summer transfer window.

There have been times when the Brazilian international has looked past it at Man Utd, but he has returned to form this season and been one of their standout performers.

Despite this, it has emerged that he will leave Man Utd when his contract expires this summer and he’s attracting interest from the MLS.

Still, there has been a clamour for Casemiro and Man Utd to perform a U-turn, though we have explained why it would be a mistake for them to spoil a perfect goodbye.

And Casemiro agrees, with the midfielder insisting in a new interview that he will leave Man Utd this summer.

“There’s no possibility of staying one more year,” Casemiro said in an interview with ESPN Brazil.

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“It’s leaving through the big door. They were four beautiful, wonderful years, and I’m eternally grateful not only to Manchester United, but to the fans. But my cycle ended here.

“I am hoping not to cry on my last day. My wife already cried, when the fans were asking for one more year.

“So, I just want to enjoy all the moments and I will be a United fan for the rest of my life.”

Man Utd ‘make new transfer plan’ with Amad Diallo

United have won ten of their last 14 games under Michael Carrick to seal Champions League qualification, but Amad Diallo has been criticised for his sub-par performances lately.

This has led to some suggestions that he could be replaced this summer, but Football Insider and ex-Premier League chief scout Mick Brown insist they have ‘no plans’ to offload Amad this summer.

“Amad has been frustrating in his last few games for Man United,” Brown told Football Insider.

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“These last two games he’s played, he’s contributed very little to the side, and then he made that mistake against Liverpool so that will be a concern for Carrick.

“He’s not scoring goals and he’s not assisting them at the moment, so that will be a concern, and he’s been in and out of the side a little bit.

“But by all accounts, Man United are happy with him and happy with how he has progressed.

“There are no plans at the moment to let him go, he still plays a big role in the squad and he’s a valuable player to have around because he is very talented.

“A bit of a dip in form and a poor spell on the pitch doesn’t make him a bad player, and Man United are very aware of that fact.”

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