Casemiro reveals when Carrick ‘killed’ Man Utd stars ‘with class’ and ‘best thing’ about Red Devils boss

Casemiro has opened up on the “best thing” about “intelligent” Michael Carrick and revealed when the Manchester United boss “killed” the Red Devils players “with class”.

Carrick looks set to be handed a permanent contract by the United chiefs after securing Champions League football in an interim reign which has seen him win ten of hi 15 games in charge.

And Casemiro, who’s leaving at the end of the season but has enjoyed a dramatic upswing in his performances under Carrick, has given his backing to the former United midfielder to be handed the permanent reins.

“He deserves to stay,” Casemiro told Rio Ferdinand in a YouTube interview. “The team plays very good. He will win any games. The team improves day by day. Game by game the team improves.

“So for me it’s a big problem because in my opinion he deserved this opportunity. So, especially for me, because he played in the midfield, he talked with me as a midfielder to a midfielder, it’s easier. But for me, he deserved the opportunity because the team is very comfortable. The team plays very good. We have big wins. So for me he deserved this opportunity.”

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Casemiro drew comparisons with former Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti in claiming Carrick “playing at his level” has made for a positive relationship, before reflecting on the clash with Leeds last month to highlight the “best thing” about Carrick.

“He’s very intelligent,” Casemiro continued. “But for me, the best thing he knows about the club. He understands the club. I remember we played against Leeds, and the meeting is about the history this game…But not everyone knows about Leeds.”

‘Killed with class’

Manchester United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe had reportedly raised doubts as to whether Carrick is ‘alpha’ enough to lead the club on a permanent basis.

And while Casemiro confirmed that Carrick remains cool, calm and collected, after defeat to Newcastle in March, he explained how the coach “killed” the players “with class”.

Aasked by Ferdinand if Carrick ever goes crazy at the players, Casemiro replied: “Oh, no, no, no, no, he stays calm every time.

“He has class. I like it. I remember in the game at Newcastle, we lost this game.

“He killed everyone, but with class, with class. He killed us, but with class. So for me, he’s a very good manager.”