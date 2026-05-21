According to reports, AC Milan are ‘ready’ to fend off competition to sign Liverpool star Mohamed Salah, who has decided on staying in Europe.

Earlier this year, Salah and Liverpool announced that the forward will leave the Premier League giants on a free transfer this summer.

Towards the end of last season, Salah was rewarded for his sensational form with a new two-year contract until 2027, but his performances have fallen off a cliff this season and he has butted heads with head coach Arne Slot.

Salah publicly picked holes in Slot’s approach on multiple occasions this season, so it is hardly surprising that it’s been ruled that a summer exit is the best course for all parties.

Initially, it was assumed that Salah would choose to secure a long-awaited move to the Saudi Pro League, but it now appears that he could continue to play in Europe beyond this season.

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Earlier this week, a report from Caught Offside claimed Salah has decided to give the ‘green light’ to a ‘surprise’ move to Turkish giants Fenerbahce because he is ‘really keen to continue playing at the highest level’.

Regarding the condition for this move, the report revealed:

‘My sources tell me there has been an “informal offer” made to Salah during initial talks, with the Liverpool star indicating he’d be prepared to accept a salary in the region of €12-13m a year in order to keep on playing in Europe. ‘Salah has not necessarily entirely ruled out Saudi yet, but his priority is to continue with an ambitious sporting project, as he feels he’s not done at this level just yet.’

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AC Milan plot Salah hijack

Now, a report from Football Insider has revealed that Serie A giants AC Milan are currently ‘readying a move’ to sign Salah, though AS Roma are in the same situation as they try to fend off competition from Fenerbahce and others to sign him.

The report explains:

‘A return to Italy is seen as increasingly feasible for the 33-year-old winger, with it being far from nailed on that he will move to Saudi Arabia this summer. ‘Salah loved his time in the Serie A with Fiorentina and Roma before his return to the Premier League. The Egypt international is yet to decide on his next destination after he leaves Anfield at the end of the campaign.’

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