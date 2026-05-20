Liverpool are weighing up a move to sign Yan Diomande’s RB Leipzig team-mate Antonio Nusa in case a deal for the Ivorian becomes too complicated, according to reports.

The Reds announced in March that Salah would be leaving Anfield at the end of the season in order to give the Egyptian time to say a proper goodbye to supporters.

Salah has been well below his usual elite performances this term as Liverpool have struggle to match their form that saw them win the Premier League last term.

Liverpool are currently fifth in the Premier League with Salah contributing seven goals and six assists in 26 league matches this term, way below his numbers from last season when he provided 29 goals and 18 assists in 38 appearances.

And Liverpool are searching for a capable replacement ahead of the summer transfer window with RB Leipzig’s Diomande flying to the top of their list.

In April, Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg revealed that a summer transfer for Diomande had been ‘approved’ by all the top decision-makers at Liverpool.

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Plettenberg wrote: ‘Yan Diomande is now Liverpool’s top target to replace Mo Salah, with the move approved by all #LFC decision-makers.

‘Concrete talks are ongoing with his new representatives at Roc Nation Sports, although no agreement has been reached yet and the clubs have not entered negotiations.

‘RB Leipzig are keen to adjust his salary and extend his contract. PSG, led by Luis Campos, are also in the race and have already held a meeting with his agents.’

Red Bull boss Oliver Mintzlaff recently hinted that Diomande is likely to stay at Leipzig for at least another season with the 19-year-old valued at around £86.2m.

Mintzlaff said: “I’m a member of the supervisory board, not the sporting director. But I can say this: if I were the sporting director, I wouldn’t sell this young player, who hasn’t even completed a full season with us yet, regardless of the asking price. I believe he’s a player who will continue to develop, because he’s still very young and could certainly become more expensive.”

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While Sport Bild journalist Christian Falk has also previously insisted that Leipzig are determined to hold onto Diomande for another season.

Falk said on his Bayern Insider podcast: “Anyone who knows the club knows: his word is law. Diomande should also be able to imagine staying for at least a year. The club’s plan is to extend his contract in the summer, increase his salary, and include a release clause.”

Liverpool ‘turn attention’ to Antonio Nusa

And now Football Insider claim that Liverpool ‘turn attention’ to Diomande’s team-mate at RB Leipzig, Nusa, who has also been impressing in the Bundesliga and has an asking price of around €55m (£48m).

Liverpool ‘could make a move’ for Nusa should a deal for Diomande ‘become too difficult’ with the Reds planning to ‘invest in new wingers on both flanks’.

The report adds: ‘Naturally, Nusa is a left-winger, so he wouldn’t be seen as a direct replacement for Salah, and his arrival would also bring concerns about the development of youngster Rio Ngumoha.’

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