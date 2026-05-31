Pierre Sage and Andoni Iraola have been linked with the Liverpool job.

Journalist Ben Jacobs have revealed that Liverpool ‘appreciate’ Lens manager Pierre Sage as they look to replace Arne Slot as manager.

The Reds announced on Saturday that they had sacked Slot as manager as they brought the curtain down on the Dutchman’s two-year stint at Anfield.

Slot won the Premier League title in his first campaign at Anfield to go down in history with Liverpool legends like Jurgen Klopp and Kenny Dalglish – but his second season was an awful defence of their crown.

Liverpool finished this campaign in fifth place in the Premier League and scraped into next season’s Champions League ahead of Bournemouth.

Widespread reports have indicated that Bournemouth head coach Andoni Iraola will be the manager to take over from Slot ahead of next season.

Speaking on a video on X, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano said: “Andoni Iraola is set to become the next Liverpool manager to replace Arne Slot.

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“The exclusive news is confirmed, all set for Iraola to agree terms with Liverpool next week.

“The decision from the club is already made. They want Iraola as new coach, number one, two, and three on the list, so no chance for other candidates.

“The conversation is going to officially start in next days, but the plan is already clear.

“Iraola will be the replacement for Arne Slot and the next Liverpool Manager. Here we go is expected soon.”

However, despite acknowledging that Iraola is still the ‘clear favourite’ to take the Liverpool job, former CBS Sports journalist Jacobs has revealed that Crystal Palace target Pierre Sage at Lens is also on the Reds’ list of managers to replace Slot.

Jacobs wrote on X: ‘Crystal Palace are exploring a move for highly-regarded Lens manager Pierre Sage. Sage also one of a handful of names appreciated by Liverpool, but Andoni Iraola is the clear favourite to replace Arne Slot, with talks set to take place today.’

Reacting to the news of Slot’s sacking, Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard commented: “Not surprised. Gutted for Arne Slot because in his first year, he had done an incredible job. Taking the reins from Jurgen Klopp, that was a tough task and big shoes to fill, and he had done it seamlessly.

“It’s very difficult to win the Premier League, and I know that more than most. For him to deliver that in year one cannot be forgotten, so I think he will go down in the history books and be remembered forever.

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“Having said that, in the last 10 games of last season and the majority of this season, we have not looked like Liverpool. The style… it has been difficult to watch at times. It looks disjointed, broken.

“When I got the news, of course, your initial reaction is surprise and shock. But when you analyse it properly, it’s probably the right time in my opinion.”

Gerrard added: “Well, look, I think we’ve all been around the game long enough to know how the ‘process’ works. I would be very surprised if they made that decision and all of a sudden thought, ‘Well, who are we going to appoint next?’

“Liverpool don’t work like that. Liverpool are an organised machine, up top, they have been for a long time.

“I think it is the right time because it is the end of the season. A new guy will get a pre-season, and he will get that chance to recruit players. As a manager going in, it is the best time to go in, to reset everyone, and get everyone moving forward in the right direction.

“I’d be extremely surprised if the people above Slot who make the big decisions at Liverpool all of a sudden started from three or four hours ago looking for a successor.”

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