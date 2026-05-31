Arne Slot, who has been sacked as Liverpool manager, and outgoing Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola

Andoni Iraola is ready to take charge of Liverpool following the sacking of Arne Slot, with the outgoing Bournemouth manager informing Bayer Leverkusen of his decision to move to Anfield.

Liverpool dropped the shocking news on Sunday afternoon about Slot getting the sack, despite the Dutch manager securing Champions League qualification for the Merseyside club for the 2026/27 campaign.

Reliable reports subsequently claimed that Andoni Iraola is the favourite to replace Slot as the Liverpool manager, with the Spaniard leaving Bournemouth this summer.

The 43-year-old arrived at Bournemouth in 2023 and has transformed the Cherries, who will play in the Europa League next season for the first time in history.

There has been interest in Iraola from Crystal Palace and Bayer Leverkusen, but it has now emerged that he is going to Liverpool instead.

Space | ™ has reported on X that Iraola has told Bayer that he will not take over at the German club despite holding positive talks.

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According to the account, which has 16,500 followers on X, the Spaniard ‘has decided’ to replace Slot as the Liverpool manager instead.

Andoni Iraola wants to become new Liverpool manager

Space | ™ wrote on X at 1:12pm on May 30: “Bayer Leverkusen received the definitive call in recent hours from Iñaki Ibáñez, head of IDUB Global, and Andoni Iraola himself, informing them that despite positive discussions and a strong presentation of the club’s project, he will not be accepting the position.

“Instead, Iraola has decided that his next destination will be Liverpool Football Club, England’s most storied and illustrious football institution.

“It’s worth noting that, contrary to widespread speculation, Sebastian Hoeneß was never contacted by Liverpool at any stage, not in recent months, weeks, days, or hours.

“Liverpool’s chosen successor has long been Andoni Iraola, with Richard Hughes quietly working on the operation behind the scenes for months, keeping the dialogue alive while much of the public narrative pointed elsewhere, and those efforts have now reached their conclusion.”

READ MORE: Liverpool: Slot named ‘leading candidate’ to join Euro giants with ‘talks underway’ for immediate return

The account added on X at 4:15pm on May 30: “Bayer 04 Leverkusen, led by CEO Fernando Carro and sporting director Simon Rolfes, have now intensified their efforts to appoint Oliver Glasner as their new head coach after Andoni Iraola informed the club that he would not be taking over the project, with the Spaniard instead set to embark on a new chapter at Liverpool Football Club, England’s most historic and decorated football institution.

“Discussions are ongoing and Leverkusen are pushing hard behind the scenes, however, it is understood Glasner has not yet reached a final decision and has requested additional time to evaluate the sporting project, internal structure, and long-term ambitions before committing to his next move.”

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