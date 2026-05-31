Peter Schmeichel hailed Gabriel Magalhaes as “the best player on the pitch” after the Brazilian’s penalty miss saw Arsenal lose to Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League final.

The Gunners took an early lead through Germany international Kai Havertz before Ousmane Dembele scored an equaliser on 64 minutes from the penalty spot.

After an extra-time period that couldn’t provide a winning goal, the game was settled on penalties with PSG overcoming Arsenal 4-3.

Eberechi Eze and Gabriel both missed their spot-kicks as Arsenal will have to wait at least another year before they can win their first Champions League title.

Despite his penalty miss, Manchester United legend Schmeichel thought Gabriel was “the best player on the pitch” against PSG.

Schmeichel told CBS Sports: “In came down to penalties, it could have gone either way.

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“I feel incredibly sorry or Gabriel because I thought he was outstanding, the best player on the pitch.

“His defending was so good. For him to be the guy who missed the last penalty and decided the result, I feel so sorry for him.”

When asked if it was an error to make Gabriel Arsenal’s fifth penalty taker, Schmeichel added: “I don’t think you can say that, I think that’s a bit of an insult because of course he can kick a ball, this is a top player.

“But that is pressure, he knows he has to score and if he doesn’t PSG will win. What he tried to do there is hit the roof of the net and that carries that risk, if you don’t get it right it gets over.

“Because Arsenal took the lead the whole game and tactics changed and Arsenal leant into what they’ve done so many times in the Premier League this season, defend that 1-0.

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“I really feel for Gabriel. He was a man mountain at the back, that guy kept them alive for a very, very long time.”

Odegaard: We need to take our time in order to get over this loss

Arsenal have got to brush themselves down in time for their Premier League title parade on Sunday in north London – but Martin Odegaard insists the Gunners will take their time to get over the defeat to PSG.

Odegaard said: “We need to take our time in order to get over this loss. The season’s been amazing in a lot of different ways, we just couldn’t quite do the double.

“But we have to be proud of our performance. We’ve done some incredible things and we had a great run in the Champions League as well.

“We just have to use the feeling that we have now and also the positive feelings we have from this season to reflect on all of it and make sure we come back even stronger next season.”

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta also reacted: “It’s very tough when you are so consistent in the competition all the way to the final, and at the end you lose the trophy on a penalty kick.

“It’s difficult. I’m so proud of them. It’s just a privilege to manage this group of players, this team, the way they carry this badge and how much they put into it.”

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