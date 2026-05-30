Andoni Iraola has been linked with the Liverpool job.

According to reports, Liverpool have reached an ‘agreement’ with departing AFC Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola over replacing Arne Slot.

On Saturday afternoon, Liverpool announced that they have parted company with Slot following their dire decline since winning their 20th Premier League title last season.

Under Slot, Liverpool surpassed all expectations in his debut season, but their results and performances fell off a cliff during the 2025/26 campaign.

The Reds unconvincingly secured Champions League qualification in a trophyless season, but it has been widely reported for months that club chiefs intend to stick with the Dutchman.

However, journalist Ben Jacobs is now reporting that they have made a change becuase they want to alter their style of play and they feel that Iraola is the right man to implement an exciting brand of football.

READ: Liverpool can be fixed in four steps after Arne Slot slot

Jacobs said on X: ‘Liverpool had held an unwavering position during last season that no change would be made, but the club has now decided to bring in a new coach.

‘The aim is to establish a more front-foot, aggressive and urgent style of football.

‘Liverpool decided to move swiftly so as not to overshadow pre-season.

‘The decision to appoint a successor is underway with Andoni Iraola a leading contender. The primary objective is to recruit the candidate who best fits the preferred playing style criteria.

‘Understand there are also likely to be further changes to the coaching staff.’

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More reasons behind Iraola appointment revealed with ‘agreement’ struck

In a follow-up report, our colleagues at TEAMtalk have revealed that Liverpool felt forced to make a move for Iraola after Bayer Leverkusen stepped up their interest, while his relationship with Reds sporting director Richard Hughes is another boost.

The report explained:

‘Iraola is a coach Hughes knows well after luring him to Bournemouth, and discussions have already taken place as Liverpool assess their next move. ‘Liverpool are also aware that Iraola has emerged as a serious candidate for the Bayer Leverkusen role, meaning any approach would need to be made swiftly if the club are to avoid missing out.’

And according to an insider on X with a ‘team of five elite reporters’ and over 700k followers, Iraola has ‘already agreed to personal terms’ over joining Liverpool.

They said on X: Exclusive: Andoni Iraola has already agreed to personal terms to become the new manager of @LFC.

‘This news is set to be leaked in stages over the next few days, building anticipation among fans.

‘The contract signing is imminent, and it’s clear that Liverpool is ready to invest significantly to reclaim their status as title contenders.

‘They’re looking to bring back that full-throttle football that is love at Anfield. With Iraola at the helm, expect a fresh approach and a renewed energy that could transform the squad.

‘The club is serious about making a statement this season, and it’s time for Liverpool to rise again.’

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