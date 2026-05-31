Incoming Liverpool head coach Andoni Iraola looks committed to bringing in Yan Diomande as his first signing with the Bundesliga star now ‘leaning towards’ a move to Anfield.

The Reds revealed on Saturday that Slot will not take Liverpool into next season after the Reds sacked the 2024/25 Premier League title-winning manager.

All signs had pointed to Slot being given another season at Anfield despite many fans calling for a new manager to take over ahead of next season.

However, Liverpool caught many by surprise on Saturday as they announced that Slot would leave with ‘immediate effect’ and it now looks like Bournemouth head coach Iraola will be appointed their new head coach.

Iraola had already announced that he will be leaving the Cherries when his contract expires this summer and transfer expert Fabrizio Romano revealed on Saturday that the Spaniard “will be the replacement” for Slot.

Romano said in a video on X: “Andoni Iraola is set to become the next Liverpool manager to replace Arne Slot.

READ: Liverpool right to sack Arne Slot and here are a full 20 reasons why

“The exclusive news is confirmed, all set for Iraola to agree terms with Liverpool next week.

“The decision from the club is already made. They want Iraola as new coach, number one, two, and three on the list, so no chance for other candidates.

“The conversation is going to officially start in next days, but the plan is already clear.

“Iraola will be the replacement for Arne Slot and the next Liverpool Manager. Here we go is expected soon.”

And now Iraola already has his first signing lined up, if Liverpool can get a deal over the line, with the Reds hoping to convince RB Leipzig to sell Diomande.

Liverpool are looking for at least one new winger after Mohamed Salah announced his decision to leave Anfield in the summer transfer window.

Diomande now ‘leaning towards’ a move to Liverpool

And now Spanish website Sport have revealed that Diomande – who is ‘the chosen one’ at Liverpool – is ‘beginning to lean towards the offer from Anfield’ amid Iraola’s imminent arrival at Anfield.

READ: Liverpool: Two reasons for Slot sack U-turn revealed with FSG ‘primary objective’ for next manager

The report added: ‘As we mentioned, there are many interested parties but few willing to complete the transfer. Paris Saint-Germain and Liverpool are among the candidates , although it’s possible the skillful attacker will stay another season in the Bundesliga , where he has found the perfect conditions to showcase his talent.

‘However, according to information obtained by SPORT, Yan Diomande is beginning to lean towards the offer from Anfield. Liverpool has promised the winger a key role in Arne Slot’s squad, a starting position, something he wouldn’t be guaranteed in Paris given the abundance of attacking talent in the Paris Saint-Germain ranks – Kvaratskhelia, Doué, and Dembélé.’

After it was announced that Ibrahima Konate is set to leave Liverpool when his contract expires in the summer, James Pearce has revealed that Joe Gomez is likely to see out the final year of his deal before departing Anfield.

Pearce wrote in The Athletic: ‘Joe Gomez, the club’s longest-serving player, is likely to stay for the final year of his contract.’

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