Manchester United are ready to make a bid to bring Mateus Fernandes to Old Trafford, with a report claiming that the West Ham United star wants to move to Michael Carrick’s side, which will come as a blow for Manchester City.

TEAMtalk reported on May 14 interest in Fernandes from Man Utd and Man City.

The reliable transfer news outlet reported that Man Utd have made contact with the agents of Fernandes.

It was reported at the time that Man Utd were ‘extremely keen’ on a 2026 summer deal for Fernandes.

Fernandes plays with Man Utd attacking midfielder Bruno Fernandes for the Portugal national football team and is keen on linking up with his compatriot at Old Trafford.

TEAMtalk added that West Ham want £80million for Fernandes, who is the subject of interest from Man City, too.

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Man City are said to be ‘monitoring developments closely’ around the 21-year-old midfielder, with Chelsea and Newcastle United also keeping tabs on the youngster.

With West Ham getting relegated to the Championship at the end of the season, Man City will fancy their chances of snapping up Fernandes, with Enzo Maresca set to replace Pep Guardiola as the manager at the Etihad Stadium.

Mateus Fernandes wants to join Man Utd from West Ham

However, The i Paper has reported that Man Utd are planning to bid for Fernandes in the coming weeks.

The reliable publication has also claimed that Man Utd are Fernandes’s ‘first pick’.

The report has stated: ‘Keeping one Fernandes is expected to be ironed out soon, with senior figures looking to assure skipper Bruno there is a squad brewing that is capable of mounting a title tilt.

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‘West Ham’s Mateus Fernandes is seen as the perfect foil further back for his namesake.

‘Relegated West Ham’s need to sell also drives the 21-year-old’s price tag down.

‘The i Paper has been told United intend to move for Fernandes in the coming weeks due to his ability to receive the ball over the pitch, providing great competition for their own fledgling talent, Kobbie Mainoo.

‘Sources added United are his first pick.’

Former Everton CEO Keith Wyness, though, believes that Fernandes could end up at Paris Saint-Germain this summer.

PSG, who have won Ligue 1 this season and will face Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League final, are also interested in the Portuguese midfielder.

Wyness told Football Insider: “With an auction, it could get as high as £70m.

“So that’s where I think the market’s going to be. PSG is going to be very attractive for Fernandes, but he may well stay in the Premier League, and it’s who’s going to step up and pay that amount.

“But I expect to see that deal [with PSG] being done as we’re speaking right now behind the scenes and announced pretty quickly in the window.”

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