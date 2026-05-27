Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Manchester City are not planning to raid Chelsea for Enzo Fernandez, even though Enzo Maresca “loves” the Argentina international midfielder.

Maresca worked with Fernandez at Chelsea, and the two had a great relationship at the London club.

With Pep Guardiola leaving Man City, Maresca is now set to become the new manager at the Etihad Stadium.

There has been speculation that Maresca wants to sign Fernandez from Chelsea for Man City.

Chelsea have endured a bitterly disappointing season, and there are suggestions that Fernandez wants to leave the Blues.

Real Madrid are also keen on a 2026 summer deal for Fernandez.

READ: Chelsea make two ‘demands’ of Real Madrid to sell Enzo Fernandez

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has said that while Maresca appreciates Fernandez, the incoming Man City manager is not planning to sign the midfielder from his former club, Chelsea.

Man City NOT planning to raid Chelsea for Enzo Fernandez

Romano said about Man City and Fernandez on his YouTube channel: “For Enzo Fernandez, at the moment, my understanding is that Manchester City are not actively working on this deal.

“Then, if the question from fans is, does Enzo Maresca appreciate Enzo Fernandez, I tell you that he’s a player he loves.

“The connection between the two Enzos at Chelsea was amazing, fantastic, but, I mean, it doesn’t mean that he has to sign Enzo Fernandez at Manchester City.

“At the moment, there is zero ongoing between Man City and Enzo Fernandez.

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“Then, should the situation change, maybe because they can’t get Elliot Anderson or any other story, we will let you know.

“But, at the moment, is Maresca appreciation, that’s it.

“Maresca also appreciates Joao Pedro, Cucurella, Cole Palmer – I can tell you 50 players appreciated by Maresca.

“But, at the moment, Manchester City and Chelsea are not negotiating.

“They didn’t ask for the price, so there is nothing really concrete into it.

“Should that change, obviously, as every single day, we will let you know.”

What Enzo Fernandez and Enzo Maresca have said about each other

On May 6, 2025, Fernandez shared his opinion on Maresca on Chelsea’s official website after scoring against Liverpool: “It’s the first time I’ve scored a goal that quickly in my whole career.

“The manager told me to get into that position, Pedro was there, it was a great ball and a good finish.

“I’m so happy with my numbers. Being a box-to-box midfielder, it’s a really good number of goals and assists.

“It was difficult in the beginning, getting to know Enzo and the way he wanted to play, but now I totally understand him and what he wants from me.”

Maresca has also previously raved about Fernandez and said on February 26, 2025 after Chelsea’s win against Southampton: “He behaved as a leader and he is doing top, fantastic.

“For sure Enzo has taken a step forward in that sense. He is showing how good a leader he is, how good he is on the ball, how good he is off the ball and we are delighted with him.”

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