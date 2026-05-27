Chelsea make two ‘demands’ of Real Madrid to sell Enzo Fernandez

Chelsea have set Real Madrid two demands for Los Blancos to sign Enzo Fernandez in the summer transfer window, according to a report.

Fernandez is one of the best midfielders in the Premier League and is a top target for Madrid.

Real Madrid are keen on signing a world-class midfielder in the summer transfer window and believe that the Argentina international would be a good signing for Los Blancos.

With Chelsea enduring a torrid campaign, Fernandez is reportedly willing to leave the London club.

Madrid president Florentino Perez is said to be keen to use Fernandez to win the elections at Los Blancos.

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Journalist Latigo Serrano said on his YouTube channel earlier this month, as relayed by The Chelsea Chronicle: “Florentino Perez’s third electoral appeal would obviously be a footballer, and one of those footballers that Real Madrid needs in the position where everyone knows the team has had the greatest deficiencies and problems, which is the central midfield.

“This electoral card that Florentino Perez would most likely present, he wouldn’t do so explicitly because it’s a player with a valid contract and no release clause, but he would hint that if he is president of Real Madrid, Enzo Fernandez would be a Real Madrid player.

“He can’t say that publicly because he risks Chelsea saying ‘No, Enzo Fernandez is a Chelsea player and he is not for sale’ but Florentino Perez already knows that Enzo Fernandez wants to leave Chelsea. He knows that Enzo Fernandez wants to play for Real Madrid.”

Chelsea demands to Real Madrid regarding Enzo Fernandez

It has now emerged that Chelsea are willing to sell Fernandez to Madrid but on two conditions.

The first ‘demand’ that Chelsea will make of Madrid is to pay a transfer fee of €140million (£121.3m, $163m).

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Chelsea also want the Spanish and European giants to include a player in the deal.

El Debate has reported: ‘Enzo wants to leave Chelsea and has been sanctioned for openly expressing his desire to join Real Madrid.

‘His agent, Pastore, is working to bring him to the Bernabeu.

‘The dilemma lies in his international market value.

‘The London club will demand €140 million. This transfer can only go through if a player is included in the deal.’

Madrid are facing competition from Chelsea for Fernandez, too.

Manchester City are keen on signing Fernandez from Chelsea in the summer transfer window.

Enzo Maresca is set to become the new Man City boss following the departure of Pep Guardiola.

Maresca worked with Fernandez at Chelsea, and he is keen for the Blues to get a deal done for the Argentina international midfielder.

Sky Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg wrote on X at 10:38pm on May 26: “Enzo Fernandez leaving Chelsea and a possible move to Manchester City remain a concrete topic.

“Enzo Maresca is still desperate to sign him. He sees him as a type of player City currently do not have in the squad. #MCFC

“Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain also have him on their shortlist. “

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