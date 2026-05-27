Arsenal sporting director Andrea Berta is reportedly a ‘huge admirer’ of Aston Villa star Morgan Rogers and he wants to sign the England international.

Rogers was one of the standout performers in the Premier League during the 2025/26 campaign, and he could start for England at this summer’s World Cup.

The 23-year-old has contributed 14 goals and 12 assists in all competitions for Aston Villa this season, and he is being heavily linked with a move elsewhere.

Every club in Europe would surely be delighted to have Rogers in their squad, and Aston Villa face a real fight to keep him beyond this summer.

Aston Villa are known to have PSR issues, and Sky Sports reporter Lyall Thomas has confirmed that Rogers is no likelier to stay after they secured Champions League qualification.

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Thomas said on X: ‘Understand #AstonVilla’s Champions League qualification has done little to change situation around Morgan Rogers.

‘Interest of #Arsenalfc, #ManUtd, #ChelseaFC still there + #AVFC would still benefit from £80m+ windfall that could be reinvested in squad. #PSG still in background too.’

Earlier this week, a report claimed the Gunners have started ‘talks’ with Aston Villa over signing Rogers, with it also noted that head coach Mikel Arteta is ‘personally leading’ their push to secure his services.

The Gunners are looking to do the double this weekend by adding the Champions League to their trophy cabinet after winning their first Premier League title in 22 years, but they will inevitably still be active in this summer’s window.

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It has been widely reported that the north London side may have to prioritise outgoings this summer to balance the books, but there is room for improvement with their attack and Rogers would be a great addition.

Arsenal ‘secret groundwork’ over Morgan Rogers revealed

And a new report from Football Transfers claims Arsenal are ‘plotting a blockbuster transfer’ to land Rogers, having ‘already conducted extensive groundwork on a deal’.

Arsenal chief Berta is said to be pushing for this transfer, there is a ‘major’ issue to overcome.

The report claims:

‘Sporting director Andrea Berta was a huge admirer of Rogers at that point, and the Italian’s respect for the Aston Villa star remains undiminished. Indeed, he has made the England international his personal project for the summer and has already conducted substantial work towards driving a deal through. ‘While Arsenal are interested in Rogers, there is a major sticking point in terms of the transfer fee. Aston Villa value their player in the region of €115 million (£100m). While Arsenal’s exact valuation of Rogers is not clear, sources have indicated that it is “significantly less” than the Birmingham club’s demand.’

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