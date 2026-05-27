According to reports, Manchester United are now only ‘one step away’ from completing their first ‘marquee’ signing under Michael Carrick.

Carrick was recently named Man Utd’s permanent manager, having earned the job by guiding the Premier League giants to Champions League qualification following a remarkable upturn in form.

Man Utd‘s form and performances under Carrick left club chiefs with little choice but to reward him with a long-term contract, but he faces a much tougher test next season.

Carrick did well to get the maximum out of his current squad in 2025/26, but Man Utd need to strengthen in various positions before they juggle several competitions next season.

And United’s overwhelming priority is to overhaul their midfield, with at least two arrivals to bolster this department expected to fill the void left by Casemiro (and Manuel Ugarte once he inevitably leaves).

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Naturally, United have been linked with a lot of potential targets, but it has become clear in recent days that they are leaning towards Atalanta star Ederson Silva to be one of their midfield signings.

On Wednesday morning, a report claimed Man Utd are now ‘close’ to signing long-term target Ederson after moving ahead of Atletico Madrid and others in the race to sign him.

Now, Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio claims the Red Devils are now only ‘one step away’ from signing Ederson for 45 million euros (around £38m).

Di Marzio claimed: ‘A major turning point in Ederson’s future: the Brazilian midfielder is one step away from joining Manchester United. As gathered in collaboration with our colleagues at Sky Sports UK, the player is moving for a fee of around €45 million.

‘After four seasons with the Atalanta shirt, Ederson is getting closer and closer to the Red Devils: as reported in recent weeks, the English club had already made an advance for him and was ahead of Atletico Madrid, who had shown interest.’

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‘Marquee’ Man Utd signing close to being finalised

Our colleagues at TEAMtalk, meanwhile, have stated that Ederson is set to be Carrick’s first ‘marquee’ signing as the deal ‘advanced towards completion’, while Sky Sports claim a ‘full agreement’ between the two sides over the midfielder should be reached before the end of this week.

On Wednesday afternoon, Fabrizio Romano added on X: ‘Ederson has agreed personal terms with Manchester United and paused all talks wirh other clubs since last week.

‘Atalanta and Man United have been in talks over €45m package deal for weeks.

‘It’s up to Man United whether they want to proceed with the deal or not, and when.’

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