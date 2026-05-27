According to reports, Manchester United are now ‘close’ to signing Ederson Silva from Atalanta, while they ‘want’ two Championship stars.

The Red Devils already appear to be hard at work on signings ahead of next season, with their priority to sign at least two new midfielders this summer.

Man Utd need to fill the void left by Casemiro (and Manuel Ugarte when he inevitably leaves), so they will focus on rebuilding their midfield but will also strengthen in other departments ahead of their Champions League return.

Naturally, United have been linked with a wide array of potential midfield targets in recent months, but long-term option Ederson currently looks likely to be their first summer arrival.

In recent weeks, Man Utd have moved to the front of the queue for the Atalanta star, who is no longer in contention to join Spanish giants Atletico Madrid.

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This has given Man Utd a pretty free run at signing Ederson, though a report on Tuesday from Fabrizio Romano claimed the Premier League giants could cancel this transfer for two reasons.

Romano explained: “Let’s clarify something. There are two reasons, the first is Man Utd have to decide internally whether they want to proceed, to go and close the deal for Ederson, or whether they decide to go for different midfielders.

“So the Ederson deal is advanced with the player, for sure. They’re in conversations with Atalanta, for sure.

“Man Utd travelled with a delegation to Italy to discuss about Ederson and more for their transfer window, incomings, exits and more.

“So Man Utd have been busy in Italy, but at the moment it’s Man Utd who have to decide whether to proceed and close the deal or not.

“That’s why at the moment there’s no final green light. It could be any moment. Ederson is waiting for Man Utd.”

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Man Utd ‘close’ to landing Ederson and ‘want’ two Championship players

Despite this, The Daily Mail are now reporting that the Red Devils are ‘close to sealing a £38.8m deal’ to land Ederson as Michael Carrick’s ‘first signing’.

United are said to be ‘on course’ to sign Ederson after meeting with Atalanta, while they ‘want’ to sign two Championship players.

‘United are also still assessing players such as Southampton’s £25m-rated Shea Charles. ‘Leicester City centre back Ben Nelson, who was being watched by Manchester City and Chelsea not long ago, is another who has drawn United’s attention. Now 22, Nelson is 6ft 5in tall but can also play at left back and was a big favourite of Enzo Maresca, Pep Guardiola’s heir-apparent at City.’

The same report claims Elliot Anderson and Aurelien Tchouameni have also been identified as ‘ideal targets’, but the former is likely to join Man City and the latter is currently keen to remain at Real Madrid.

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