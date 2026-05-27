Anthony Gordon has picked between Liverpool, Barcelona and Bayern Munich

Newcastle United winger Anthony Gordon, who is a Liverpool, Barcelona and Bayern Munich target

Anthony Gordon is aware of Liverpool manager Arne Slot’s interest in taking him to Anfield, but the Newcastle United winger wants to move to Barcelona instead, according to a report.

Liverpool, Barcelona and Bayern Munich are the three clubs most keen on a 2026 summer deal for Gordon.

With Newcastle enduring a poor season under manager Eddie Howe, Gordon is one of several high-profile players who could leave the Magpies.

Earlier in May, talkSPORT reported that Gordon has already ‘agreed terms’ with Bayern Munich.

However, Bayern are unwilling to meet Newcastle’s demands for Gordon.

READ: Liverpool reach final decision on sacking Arne Slot and appointing Andoni Iraola after internal ‘discussions’

Newcastle want £75million for Gordon, who is one of the best left-wingers in the Premier League.

The German media reported on May 8 that Liverpool have been in contact with Gordon’s agents.

It has now emerged that Barcelona have also been in touch for the winger, who himself is ready to move to the Spanish champions over Barcelona and Bayern.

Anthony Gordon wants Barcelona – not Liverpool or Bayern Munich

According to Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona sporting director Deco was in London recently to hold talks about Gordon.

The Barcelona-leaning Spanish publication has reported that Deco has ‘managed to sway the player’s desire and enthusiasm towards the Catalan club’.

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Gordon now reportedly ‘prioritises Barcelona over Bayern Munich and Liverpool’.

Mundo Deportivo has reported: ‘Despite stiff competition from Bayern Munich and Liverpool, the England international prioritises a move to the Catalan club, eager to join the project led by Hansi Flick, Deco and Joan Laporta.

‘The recent trip by Barcelona’s director of football to London was not only to make contact regarding Chelsea’s centre-forward, Joao Pedro, but was also related to the strong interest in signing Anthony Gordon, a clear priority target for the Catalan club.’

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has reported that Barcelona are now in talks with Newcastle over a deal for Gordon.

Romano wrote on X at 6:59am on May 27: “Barcelona are in direct club to club talks with Newcastle for Anthony Gordon.

“The player’s keen on the move but more clubs are also on it.

“This was the reason of Deco’s mission to the UK, as @mundodeportivo reports.

“Bayern and Premier League clubs are also keen.”

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