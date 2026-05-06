Rasmus Hojlund has reportedly ‘agreed a new deal’ with Napoli, while Manchester United have ‘found Bruno Fernandes’ replacement’.

During last summer’s transfer window, Hojlund left Man Utd to join Serie A giants Napoli on loan with an option to buy for £38m.

Hojlund was deemed surplus to requirements at Man Utd after his performances fell off a cliff last season, with the striker often struggling to do the basics while devoid of all confidence.

It certainly did not help the 23-year-old that he was part of a broken team last season, and he has shown what he is capable of this term.

Hojlund has 14 goals and six assists in his 41 appearances for Napoli this season, and sporting director Giovanni Manna has now confirmed that they will sign him permanently this summer.

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Manna said: “There are no doubts. Rasmus will stay here.

“We have an obligation to buy from Manchester United, in case of Champions League access, but he is in our plans regardless of this condition.”

And a report from The Mirror claims ‘it’s understood the Danish international has already agreed a new and improved long-term deal with Napoli’, with this transfer to increase United’s transfer budget for this summer’s transfer window.

United’s priority in this summer’s window will be to overhaul their midfield with at least two signings, and it has even been suggested that they could land a new attacking midfielder to replace captain Fernandes.

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Morgan Rogers emerges as ‘top target’ to replace Bruno Fernandes

It has been reported that the Red Devils will be ‘powerless’ to Fernandes’ exit on two conditions as they prepare for his release clause to become active, and this has fuelled reports linking them with potential replacements.

This includes Aston Villa star Morgan Rogers, who has been one of the standout performers in the Premier League this season.

And a report from Spanish outlet Fichajes claims Rogers has been ‘found’ as United’s ‘top target’ to replace Fernandes.

The report explains: ‘The operation [to sign Rogers] looks complex, with a valuation reaching 100 million pounds, but the movements in the offices suggest an imminent offensive this summer.

‘Manchester United is fully aware that Fernandes’ future hangs by a thread, especially if any club decides to trigger his €65 million release clause. Although the club’s desire is to keep the Portuguese player, the first half of July will be crucial in determining his final decision regarding a lucrative move.’

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