Manchester United will have to pay over £100million if they are to bring Morgan Rogers to Old Trafford, according to a report, thanks to the transfer fee Liverpool paid for Florian Wirtz.

Wirtz was one of Liverpool’s big signings in the summer of 2025, with last season’s Premier League winners paying Bayer Leverkusen an initial £100million for the Germany international attacking midfielder.

Liverpool will also have to pay £16m in add-ons to Bundesliga club Bayer for the 23-year-old.

That is the reason why Man Utd would have to fork out over £100million for Aston Villa and England international attacking midfielder Morgan Rogers, according to TEAMtalk.

Rogers, who is also able to play as a winger, is Man Utd’s top target to reinforce the left side of their attack.

Italian publication La Gazzetta dello Sport reported on April 29 that although AC Milan winger Rafael Leao is a target for Man Utd co-owners, INEOS, Rogers is ‘their first choice’.

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Talksport journalist Ben Jacobs has also reported Man Utd’s interest in Rogers.

The transfer reporter wrote on X at 2:20pm on April 24: “Manchester United, Arsenal, Chelsea and PSG are the most genuine suitors for Morgan Rogers.

“Liverpool and Bayern not as active as of now.

“Understand Rogers is just as open to a move abroad as staying in England and has admiration for Luis Enrique.”

The 23-year-old has scored 12 goals and given nine assists in 50 matches in all competitions for Villa this season.

While Rogers has been deployed predominantly as an attacking midfielder by Villa manager Unai Emery this season, the England international has played 16 times on the left wing.

According to TEAMtalk, Man Utd co-owners INEOS, led by Sir Jim Ratcliffe, are among the clubs interested in Rogers, with Villa demanding that any deal ‘would need to exceed the club’s record sale and go beyond £100million.’

There is no release contract in Rogers’s contract, which means that Villa hold all the power, especially as his deal runs until the summer of 2031.

The report has noted: ‘Despite suggestions elsewhere that offers in the region of £80m could be enough, Villa sources have dismissed those claims outright.

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‘Instead, they believe Rogers’ true market value sits significantly higher and should be benchmarked against elite-level transfers.

‘In fact, insiders have pointed to the deal that saw Florian Wirtz move last summer as a key reference point, with Villa viewing Rogers as comparable in both age profile and overall standing in the game.

‘There is a strong belief within the club that Rogers is among the very best young forwards in world football, and that status demands a premium fee reflective of the modern market.’

Jack Grealish is Villa’s record sale, with Manchester City paying £100million for the English star back in the summer of 2021.

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