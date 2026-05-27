Paul Merson has made his prediction for the Champions League final, while Arsenal have been told to target a “feeble” PSG “weak link”.

This season, Arsenal have already made history by winning their first Premier League title in 22 years after finishing second for three consecutive seasons.

Now, the Gunners can achieve a really special end to this campaign, with Mikel Arteta‘s side facing holders PSG in the Champions League final on Saturday evening.

The north London side are yet to win the Champions League in their history and they head into this weekend’s game as the underdogs, but Merson has explained why he thinks his former side will beat PSG 1-0.

“After winning the Premier League, Arsenal now have an amazing opportunity against Paris Saint-Germain in Saturday’s final,” Merson said in an interview for Historic Newspapers.

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“The first goal is going to be key. It’s a Champions League final, so it will be a cagey game – I can’t see PSG playing the flamboyant football they showed in the first leg of their semi-final against Bayern Munich

“. PSG will be worried about going 1-0 down to Arsenal, because they’ll know they’ll be up against it – they’ll be scared of losing the first goal.

“A cagey game would suit Arsenal well. If PSG arrive with their gung-ho approach, then Arsenal could be in a bit of trouble, but if they play with a fear of going 1-0 down, then Arsenal are right in the game. I’m going to predict a 1-0 win for Arsenal.”

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“I think he’s one of the weakest links in that group…”

It is tough to pick faults with PSG’s side, but former Arsenal goalkeeper Graham Stack is not “convinced” by their shot-stopper, Matvey Safonov.

“From what I’ve seen, I’m not being convinced,” Stack told Metro.

“There were moments over the two-legs against Bayern where he showed signs of vulnerability, certainly when balls were coming in the box.

“I think he has got a mistake in him. From what I’ve seen, I think he’s one of the weakest links in that group. If I was Arsenal, I would be putting him under severe pressure, certainly from set plays, which Arsenal are very, very good at.

“So balls in the box, when he’s put under pressure, from what I’ve seen, he looks very, very vulnerable.

“Physically, he doesn’t have a great presence either. When I look at him, he looks quite slim, and a bit lanky, and a bit feeble. And it doesn’t look like he’s got a great presence in the goal.

“So I would definitely try and isolate him and put him under pressure from set plays, and get the ball in the box as much as possible.”

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