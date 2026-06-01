Arne Slot bid farewell to Liverpool on Monday, saying he was proud to have led them to a 20th league title and was leaving the club where they belong: among Europe’s elite.

The Dutch manager won the Premier League in his debut campaign but was sacked on Saturday following a turbulent second season where they finished fifth, 25 points behind champions Arsenal, and failed to win any silverware.

“Liverpool’s 20th league title belongs to all of us and it will remain an important chapter in its history,” Slot wrote in a letter published by the Liverpool Echo newspaper.

“For that we should all be proud. This club will always judge itself by the biggest honours.

“That is how it should be. But I also leave knowing the club is exactly where it belongs: amongst Europe’s elite.

“Securing Champions League football was an important responsibility and one that ensures Liverpool can continue competing at the highest level next season and beyond.”

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Arne Slot makes claim about Liverpool’s future without him

Slot also said he was confident in the club’s future.

“The players who have given so much to this club, who have upheld its values and helped create so many unforgettable moments, have built foundations that will endure,” he added.

“At the same time, a new generation is emerging, ready to write its own story and embrace the responsibility that comes with wearing this shirt. Change is part of football, but I know that this club will continue to make its people proud.”

Liverpool have said the process to appoint a successor is underway, with media reports linking Andoni Iraola to the role after the Spaniard guided Bournemouth to sixth in the league.

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Commenting on Slot’s exit, club legend Jamie Carragher has revealed why he was “surprised” by the decision.

“I was surprised, a lot that has been coming out of the club was that the manager was saying,” Carragher said on Sky Sports.

“Arne Slot was saying that in his press conferences, he was close to appointing a coach, so there’s no way the club has sanctioned that if he thought he wasn’t going to be in charge. I think it’s sudden, caught everyone off guard including Arne Slot.

“I was torn on Arne Slot, I must say, I would’ve backed any decision and I can see both sides of the argument but an elite football manager finds a way to fix Liverpool to make it better but he wasn’t helped with recruitment, have anyone of them done well?

“You could put that on the manager, does he need to get more out of them? Should them players have done more? Yes. Should the people above him give him a better squad? Yes. There’s a lot of people to point fingers at.”

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