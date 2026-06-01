Man City make contact for Chelsea star as first Maresca signing ‘actively explored’

Enzo Fernandez and Marc Cucurella are not the only Chelsea stars to have been linked with Manchester City, as Enzo Maresca could reunite with Malo Gusto at the Etihad, a report has revealed.

Maresca previously worked as Pep Guardiola’s assistant at Man City, and he will succeed the legendary tactician this summer. The Italian has agreed a three-year contract to become City’s new manager.

Maresca guided Chelsea to the Europa Conference League and FIFA Club World Cup last summer, but he left Stamford Bridge on New Year’s Day.

The two parties went their separate ways due to several reasons, including a disappointing run of form, clashes with medical staff, and the 46-year-old holding talks with both City and Juventus.

Maresca is understood to have wanted the City job even while managing Chelsea, and he could pile further misery on his former club by stealing at least one of their players.

According to our friends at TEAMtalk, Maresca is ‘eyeing’ right-back Gusto as his ‘first signing’ at the Etihad.

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Maresca is a ‘huge advocate’ for Gusto’s ability and believes the Frenchman could ‘thrive’ at City.

Maresca also likes Gusto’s versatility, as he can play as a standard right-back, a right wing-back or step into midfield if needed.

City have acted on the interest of their incoming manager by making an ‘enquiry’ after being ‘alerted’ to the fact Gusto might be available for transfer this summer.

The Cityzens are ‘actively exploring’ the capture of a new right-back, and Gusto has emerged as an important target following Maresca’s recommendation.

City could face competition from Bayern Munich for the 23-year-old, as the Bavarians have also made an ‘enquiry’ into his situation.

However, Chelsea are ‘relaxed’ about the interest, with new boss Xabi Alonso likely to hand Gusto a key role in his new-look side.

Chelsea might even offer Gusto a new contract to keep the likes of City and Bayern at bay.

Gusto, Fernandez and Cucurella all on Man City radar

The fee interested clubs would need to offer to get Chelsea thinking about a sale has yet to be revealed. They originally paid £30.7m for Gusto, so it would need to be far higher than that sum.

As mentioned previously, Fernandez and Cucurella have also been named as possible targets for Maresca at City.

Fernandez is a backup target for City in case they miss out on Nottingham Forest star Elliot Anderson.

Fernandez would ideally like to join Real Madrid this summer, but he may also consider a switch to City. The Argentine has questioned Chelsea’s decision to get rid of Maresca as he was close with the manager, just like Cucurella.

The latter is a long-term target of City’s. Indeed, City tried to sign him from Brighton in August 2022, only for Chelsea to beat them to his services.

While the left-back would be open to a reunion with Maresca as he searches for more trophies, a return to Barcelona is his favoured destination.

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