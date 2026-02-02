Ferran Torres has been linked with a move to Aston Villa.

Premier League side Aston Villa have made a late approach to sign Barcelona forward Ferran Torres before the transfer deadline, according to reports.

Evann Guessand, Yasin Ozcan and Donyell Malen have all left Villa Park on loan in the winter transfer window, while Tammy Abraham, Alysson and Douglas Luiz have all arrived.

There have been numerous rumours about players Aston Villa could sign to help Unai Emery consolidate in the top four of the Premier League after a brilliant first half of the season.

When asked if he was expecting a busy deadline day at Aston Villa, Emery replied: “Not. Definitely.”

Before adding: “I think it is clear. We don’t have a lot of possibilities to do something to improve now.

“We did everything we planned. It is completely done, the transfer window for us.”

However, Spanish website Estadio Deportivo insists that Aston Villa ‘are eyeing’ a late move for Barcelona forward Torres, who used to play for Premier League side Manchester City.

It is understood that the Villans are ‘seriously considering a move to sign him’ as Emery believes the Spain international ‘would be a perfect fit for their project due to his versatility, international experience, and goalscoring ability’.

But the report adds: ‘Despite this interest, the situation in Barcelona is clear. Ferran Torres is under contract until June 2027, and his name is among the top priorities for the sporting director, Deco.

‘The club’s intention is to negotiate an extension that strengthens his long-term commitment and secures a player who, at just 25 years old, has become a key part of Flick’s project. Those close to the player convey a sense of calm: his focus is on Barça, and no obstacles are expected when both parties sit down to negotiate.’

Third-placed Aston Villa lost ground to Premier League leaders Arsenal on Sunday when Emery’s side lost 1-0 at home to Brentford, dropping to seven points behind the Gunners.

Reflecting on the match, Emery said: “We lost a very good opportunity, but how we played and how they competed, it can happen. We started 11 vs 11 so competitive.

“There was one clear chance through Tammy Abraham. Tactically as well, they competed fantastic. We tried to get momentum and dominate. The match changed after the red card, and after they scored.

“We tried to do something different in the second half, playing patiently. We didn’t concede transitions. We did everything to score, but didn’t quite get the crosses in to score.

“We had a clear chance from Leon Bailey, and VAR ruled a goal out. I can’t tell nothing about the effort the players did.

“Now is the moment to get balance in the day 24. We rest two days now, finish the transfer window and continue building the players we have and the challenges we face for the next months.”

