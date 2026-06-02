Yan Diomande has said yes to joining Liverpool, and while he’s also open to signing for PSG, there’s a sizeable clue he’ll wind up at Anfield.

Liverpool and PSG are both desperate to sign RB Leipzig and Ivory Coast winger, Yan Diomande, this summer. The 19-year-old is already viewed by top clubs as an elite option out wide, and Diomande is ready to leave RB Leipzig and take the next step in his career after just one season in the Bundesliga.

Of the two main clubs interested, Liverpool’s need is clearly the greater given Mohamed Salah is leaving. That leaves Cody Gakpo, Federico Chiesa and Rio Ngumoha as Andoni Iraola’s wide options for now, and the first two of that trio aren’t fit for purpose in the Premier League.

Thankfully, for those of a Liverpool persuasion, Diomande has approved a move to Merseyside. As mentioned, he’s open to joining PSG too, but the back-to-back Champions League winners are hesitant to pay top dollar, which isn’t an issue Liverpool are grappling with right now.

Yan Diomande says yes to Liverpool

Posting on X, French reporter, Santi Aouna, wrote: “Yan Diomande has given his green light to join PSG & Liverpool.

“Several meetings have already taken place between PSG / Leipzig and his agents.”

Providing a more detailed update on FootMercato’s website, Aouna went on to detail PSG’s hesitation to pay big for Diomande, which bodes well for Liverpool.

‘According to our sources, Yan Diomande has given his approval to join Paris Saint-Germain,’ the report read.

‘This is a crucial step in the recruitment process, as the Parisian club is waiting for mutual interest before making a move.

‘Diomande, on the other hand, is less enthusiastic about the prospect of joining Bayern Munich, who are also interested in his services.

‘He is, however, also tempted by the prospect of joining Liverpool…

‘It remains to be seen whether PSG will be able to reach an agreement with RB Leipzig, who are in a strong position given the length of the contract.

‘The Parisian club has no intention of overpaying for any player, believing they already have a sufficiently talented squad.’

A €100m / £86m price tag has generally been touted across the media. However, the latest from German publication BILD stated Leipzig could actually hold out for as much as €150m / £130m.

Of course, that would only be possible if Liverpool and PSG engage in a bidding war, which as we’ve learned, PSG aren’t particularly keen on doing.

Nevertheless, a transfer on that scale would break numerous records.

At £130m, Diomande would become Liverpool’s most expensive signing, the Premier League’s most expensive signing, Leipzig’s record transfer and the Bundesliga’s record transfer.

Yan Diomande ‘preference’ is quick transfer – Fabrizio Romano

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has also weighed in with his take on the situation.

He revealed Diomande’s ‘preference’ is to sign for his new club quickly and before the World Cup begins on June 11.

That is just nine days away, meaning major developments on Diomande’s future are anticipated in a matter of days rather than weeks or months.

“Liverpool are in negotiations with Yan Diomande’s camp,” began Romano when reporting on his YouTube channel. “So Liverpool are on it, for sure.

“PSG are on it as well, they’re speaking with the player’s camp, and they have genuine interest in Diomande.

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“So the battle is on, but PSG want Diomande because the Bradley Barcola situation is one to watch. So Diomande is very high on the lists at both clubs.

“I can tell you that the preference on the player side is to do the deal FAST, before the start of the World Cup for the Ivory Coast, so that Diomande can go to the World Cup without thinking about his future.

“So they (his camp) will try to accelerate the Diomande deal before the World Cup.”

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