Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Andoni Iraola will now definitely become the new Liverpool head coach after ‘talks advanced over the last 48 hours’.

The Reds revealed that Arne Slot had been sacked as manager last week after a disappointing campaign saw them finish fifth in the Premier League.

The timing of Slot’s departure came as a surprise with widespread reports indicating that the Dutchman was likely to lead Liverpool into next season.

However, credit in the bank from winning the Premier League title in his first season was not enough to avoid the sack, as Liverpool look to go in a different direction.

Bournemouth head coach Iraola, who is leaving the Cherries at the end of his contract this month, immediately emerged as the favourite to take over.

And now Romano has given his famous ‘here we go’ confirmation to a deal that will see Iraola be confirmed as the new Liverpool head coach.

READ: Honest Klopp quote on Iraola shows Liverpool star’s career is about to explode

Romano wrote on X: ‘BREAKING: Liverpool reach agreement in principle to appoint Andoni Iraola as new manager, here we go! Exclusive story from Saturday, 100% confirmed: Arne Slot left and Iraola will lead #LFC project, as expected. Talks advanced over last 48h and deal in place.’

The news comes hot on the heels of news that RB Leipzig winger Yan Diomande has said yes to a move to Liverpool and Paris Saint Germain this summer.

French journalist Santi Aouna reported on X: ‘Yan Diomande has given his green light to join PSG & Liverpool.

‘Several meetings have already taken place between PSG / Leipzig and his agents.’

Fowler on Iraola: ‘He looks more of a Jurgen Klopp-type manager’

Liverpool legend Robbie Fowler thinks that “there’s going to be a lot of excitement” around Iraola’s playing style ahead of his move to Anfield.

Fowler told BetMGM: “Straight away if a new manager can come in and give everyone a bit of a lift it gives everyone a bit more energy and things improve.

“I think what we don’t want is the style of football we’ve seen over the last year which has been quite slow and not that exciting. If that continues, the new manager puts themself under pressure.

“If you look at Bournemouth and Liverpool they are totally different. Expectation levels and the fact that you’re going to have a lot more games at Liverpool means there is so much more pressure.

READ: Iraola picks first five signings at Liverpool with four set to follow Konate out of Anfield

“However, if [Andoni] Iraloa does come to Liverpool, I think there’s going to be a lot of excitement because of the way he got Bournemouth to play. He looks more of a Jurgen Klopp-type manager than Arne Slot in the way his teams play – very high-energy and pressing high.

“They had a bit more oomph than Liverpool had last season and that’s what the fans want. If someone can come in and not emulate what Jurgen did but get to a level where the style and standard of football is at that level, I can’t see any reason why the fans won’t be on board straight away.

“The new manager has to win things – that’s what you’re judged on at Liverpool. It’s a prerequisite of any manager at the football club, it doesn’t matter where you’ve been previously.

“Of course winning leagues is the aim, but if you’re not doing that the team needs to be winning cups. You can’t beat around the bush at Liverpool – you’re coming into one of the biggest clubs in the world and if you’re coming with the mantra of ‘doing well’ then Liverpool isn’t the club for you.

“You’ve got to play a brand of football that gets the fans excited and gets them on your side. It’s about showing you’re in the job to win things and if you do that the fans will back you.”

READ NEXT: Liverpool chiefs made five transfer mistakes and Iraola is ‘huge risk’