Man Utd ‘agree cut-price’ Marcus Rashford transfer after huge wage hike

Man Utd have reportedly finally caved in and will now agree to a cut-price transfer for Marcus Rashford after months of rumours about a move to Barcelona.

The Red Devils allowed Rashford to spend this season on loan at the Camp Nou with the clubs agreeing a €30m buyout clause in the deal.

Rashford fell out with Ruben Amorim 18 months ago and spent six months on loan at Aston Villa before his temporary move to Barcelona.

Man Utd have no interest in keeping Rashford around, despite Amorim’s departure, with INEOS keen to get the high earner off the wage bill at Old Trafford.

There have been widespread reports indicating that Barcelona are willing to do a deal this summer but only if Man Utd drop their asking price or agree to another loan deal.

And now Football Insider claim that Man Utd are now ready to ‘agree cut-price’ transfer for Rashford as they are desperate to get his salary off their books.

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Man Utd are now ‘finally open to the idea of agreeing a cut-price sale’ with Barcelona ‘still determined to sign him even after moving for Anthony Gordon’.

After getting a huge wage hike from the Red Devils’ Champions League qualification, Man Utd are ‘keen to get the forward off their wage bill in any way possible’.

Carrick has to ‘try and rectify’ Mount mistake at Man Utd

Mason Mount is another of those players who is set to get a pay increase to give him a salary packet of around £250k a week, and now former Everton CEO Keith Wyness insists that Michael Carrick will be under pressure to get the best out of the attacking midfielder.

Wyness told Football Insider: “It goes back to when Mount was bought and the people who negotiated that contract.

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“There’s still a legacy of a lot of mistakes that are probably lying in those contracts that United still have to handle. It’s very tough because it’s so easy to do a quick deal and get something just to get a player in that everybody seems to want at the time.

“But believe me, it’s a long time for those things to unravel, and you have that headache for a long, long time. This is one of those that they realised was a mistake at the time. They always thought he was going to be a key factor in getting them into the Champions League.

“As we know, the story’s been completely different. He’s had injuries, he hasn’t hit form. So, this will be up to Michael Carrick now to try and rectify that mistake by getting the best out of him.

“It’s going to be very hard to move Mount on in that position.”

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