Chelsea are ‘strong contenders’ to sign Adam Wharton who Manchester United no longer want, with a report naming which two midfielders INEOS are going for after Ederson signs.

Ederson, 26, is primed to become the first of two and more likely three midfield signings at Old Trafford this summer. Man Utd have agreed personal terms on a five-year contract, and with Atalanta’s hierarchical reshuffle now complete, club-to-club talks are advancing and expected to yield a quick breakthrough.

After Ederson, Man Utd must decide which of their long list of targets should be next.

Adam Wharton has been on Man Utd’s radar for some time, as have the likes of Carlos Baleba, Elliot Anderson, Sandro Tonali, Mateus Fernandes and Aurelien Tchouameni.

But according to the latest from The Sun, United are souring on the prospect of landing Crystal Palace’s Wharton.

What’s more, the brief report also named which two midfielders Man Utd will go for once Ederson joins.

‘Man United may be rebuilding their midfield, but Adam Wharton is falling down their shortlist,’ stated The Sun.

‘Given the cost associated with the Crystal Palace man, it’s thought Sandro Tonali and Mateus Fernandes are the front-runners to follow Ederson to Old Trafford.’

According to the i paper, Man Utd are the ‘first pick’ of West Ham’s Fernandes if and when he changes clubs this summer. With the Hammers suffering relegation to the Championship, an exit is anticipated.

CaughtOffside recently claimed Man Utd are now ‘leading the race’ for the Portugal international after accelerating talks with the player’s agents.

Tonali, meanwhile, is believed to be Michael Carrick’s No 1 option in midfield, though Fabrizio Romano has claimed INEOS are somewhat concerned by how much doing a deal with Newcastle will cost.

Chelsea ‘strong contenders’ to sign Adam Wharton

Man Utd veering away from Wharton should be good news in theory for Palace. Indeed, both Sky Sports and the BBC have recently claimed Palace hope Wharton will stay, and intend to dangle the carrot by offering a lucrative new contract.

But in reality, United’s decision to look elsewhere has simply opened the door for Chelsea to strike.

That’s according to transfer insider, Dean Jones, who claimed Xabi Alonso’s Blues are now ‘strong contenders to snap Wharton up.

He explained: ‘The Eagles do not want to lose the player and hope he chooses to stay and lead them into a Europa League campaign next season. Yet Chelsea are among the clubs monitoring his position very closely.

‘The Blues have consistently scouted Wharton throughout the season and are considered one of the strongest contenders to make a move to test the situation.

‘Chelsea are actively searching for midfield reinforcements this summer.

‘While speculation continues around the future of Enzo Fernandez, sources indicate the club’s interest in Wharton is unrelated to whether the Argentine remains at Stamford Bridge.

‘Chelsea’s pursuit is perhaps closer connected to uncertainty surrounding players such as Romeo Lavia and Andrey Santos.’

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Jones concluded his update on Wharton by insisting the midfielder ‘is viewed internally as an ideal fit for the direction Chelsea are moving in’.

Th ‘direction’ Chelsea are moving in relates to their transfer strategy. Owners BlueCo have realised placing so much emphasis on potential has not delivered the desired results.

Accordingly, there’ll be greater focus this summer on signing players who are still young, but who already boast Premier League experience and who can make an instant impact. 22-year-old Wharton fits that billing.

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