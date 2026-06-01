Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate, who has been linked with Manchester United

Manchester United have made an offer to Ibrahima Konate to convince him to move to Old Trafford, but the outgoing Liverpool defender prefers to join Real Madrid instead, according to a report.

Under manager Michael Carrick, Man Utd finished third in the Premier League table this season and will play in the Champions League in the 2026/27 campaign.

Man Utd are in advanced talks to sign Ederson from Atalanta, with the Red Devils’ co-owners, INEOS, planning to sign another midfielder in the summer transfer window.

Signing a new centre-back is not at the top of Man Utd’s list, especially as Harry Maguire put pen to paper on a new deal in April.

However, it has emerged that Man Utd have made a move to sign Konate, who is leaving Liverpool this summer.

Despite publicly saying in April that he was close to signing a new contract with Liverpool, Konate is leaving Anfield as a free agent.

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Talks between Liverpool and Konate over a new deal have failed to come to fruition, with the France international defender leaving Anfield for good.

According to El Debate, Man Utd are among the clubs that have made ‘offers’ to Konate.

This report comes as a huge shock, given that Man Utd and Liverpool are bitter rivals.

It is hard to envisage Man Utd seriously thinking that Konate would be willing to move to Old Trafford.

The publication has added that Konate has offers from Chelsea and Manchester City, too, but he wants to move to Real Madrid instead.

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Madrid have long had Konate on their radar and are in the market for a new centre-back in the summer transfer window.

Jose Mourinho is set to become the Real Madrid manager for a second spell at Estadio Bernabeu.

The Portuguese boss is said to have personally spoken to Konte.

Ibrahima Konate wants Real Madrid over Manchester United

The report stated about Konate: ‘He wants to leave the Premier League and play for Real Madrid. Of Malian origin, Ibrahima has offers from Bayern Munich, PSG, Chelsea, Tottenham, Manchester United, and Manchester City, but he prefers to go to Real Madrid.

‘Mourinho has made it clear that he wants him in the Real Madrid squad he envisions. Konate knows the Portuguese manager, who has coached Manchester United, Chelsea, and Tottenham at various stages of his career.

‘The manager has a permanent residence in London. His wife and children live there. Mourinho has spoken with Ibrahima many times and told him what he thinks of him.’

Konate made 183 appearances for Liverpool, scoring seven goals and providing four assists in the process.

The 27-year-old won the Premier League and the FA Cup once each with Liverpool.

Konate also helped Liverpool win the EFL Cup twice.

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