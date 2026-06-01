Michael Carrick is looking to sign both Sandro Tonali and Ederson.

According to reports, Manchester United have picked out their four ‘major targets’ after Ederson, while exits will increase their ‘£200m budget’.

It has been widely reported that the Red Devils will be very active in this summer’s transfer window ahead of their Champions League return.

Michael Carrick did a remarkable job during the 2025/26 run-in to turn around Man Utd’s campaign, but they need to acquire quality cover in various positions before they juggle several competitions next season.

After overhauling their forward line and signing a new No.1 goalkeeper last year, Man Utd’s priority is to overhaul their midfield this summer.

United need at least two additions following the exit of Casemiro, with £38m Atalanta star Ederson Silva expected to be their first addition barring any last-minute hitches.

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Carrick’s side could also target a new striker, winger, centre-back and/or full-back this summer, but a new report from ESPN claims midfielders are currently their ‘major targets’, having named four potential additions after Ederson.

The report claims:

There’s also interest in Mateus Fernandes at West Ham as he’s likely to leave following the Hammers’ relegation to the Championship. ‘United remain in the hunt for Anderson at Nottingham Forest, although rivals City are ahead in the race to sign the England international, and the requested £120 million fee is also an issue. Sandro Tonali at Newcastle and Carlos Baleba at Brighton are two other options.’

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Man Utd exits to increase ‘£200m budget’…

The same report claims Man Utd head into this summer with a ‘£200m budget’, though this will be increased by ‘whatever they raise through exits’.

The free transfer exits of Jadon Sancho and Tyrell Malacia will ‘significantly’ reduce Man Utd’s wage bill, and the report claims five more players are likely to leave this summer.

Firstly, United ‘want rid’ of Marcus Rashford following his loan spell at FC Barcelona, while they are also keen to offload goalkeepers Altay Bayindir and Andre Onana.

It is also noted that the Red Devils are currently ‘open to offers for midfielder Manuel Ugarte and forward Joshua Zirkzee’.

Regarding signings, Real Madrid star Aurelien Tchouameni has also been linked with Man Utd, but Fabrizio Romano claims two issues could block this deal.

Romano explained: “For Manchester United, Aurelien Tchouameni is kind of the target. Manchester United believe Tchouameni could be the perfect player in midfield to replace Casemiro,” Romano said on his YouTube channel.

“Coming from the same club, Real Madrid, winning mentality, top player, elite player, international, who can defend and score goals. They love Tchouameni.

“But there are two problems. The first one is the salary, which is a huge salary. And the second is that Real Madrid keep saying, in public and also in private, that their intention is to keep Aurelien Tchouameni.”

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