According to reports, Liverpool have five leading transfer targets this summer, while there are four possible exits after Ibrahima Konate.

Despite investing around £450m on signings last summer, Liverpool are facing another huge squad overhaul in this window.

This is partly because the Reds have suffered a dramatic decline after winning their Premier League title last season, with it clear they need upgrades in various positions ahead of the 2026/27 campaign.

The Premier League giants are also without a head coach following the sacking of Arne Slot over the weekend, but the appointment of Andoni Iraola has now reportedly been ‘100% confirmed’ for five main reasons.

Iraola is better-equipped than Slot to implement the high-octane style of play craved by Liverpool supporters, but they need the right players in their squad to give him the best chance of being a success.

READ: Liverpool copy Leeds but hope for ‘organised chaos’ with Iraola instead of relegation under Allardyce



And a new report from ESPN has shed light on Liverpool’s ‘major targets’ for this summer transfer window, with five potential additions named.

The report claims:

Sources have told ESPN that signing an elite winger is high on the club’s list of priorities this summer. RB Leipzig’s Yan Diomande is admired, although he is likely to be courted by a host of top clubs. Paris Saint-Germain’s Bradley Barcola has also been monitored, while it could make sense to move for a more experienced attacker, like West Ham United’s Jarrod Bowen, to complement any less established arrivals. ‘Crystal Palace’s Adam Wharton is a player of interest, as is Inter Milan right back Denzel Dumfries, whose contract contains a €25 million release clause active in July.’

There will also be more exits after Konate, Mohamed Salah and Andy Robertson, with the report naming Alisson Becker, Curtis Jones, Federico Chiesa and Joe Gomez as candidates to move on.

READ MORE: Liverpool chiefs made five transfer mistakes and Iraola is ‘huge risk’

Liverpool expert sends transfer warning to Iraola and FSG

Liverpool reporter for The Athletic, James Pearce, “can understand” why the Reds are targeting Iraola, but he has warned the Premier League giants that they need to do a lot of business this summer.

“All season, Liverpool have been blighted by a lack of pace and dynamism in wide areas. They need at least one winger, if not two,” Pearce said on talkSPORT.

“They’ve also got a situation through the middle where [Hugo] Ekitike is going to be out probably until at least Christmas, January time, with that ruptured Achilles. Can you really rely on [Alexander] Isak? There’s been nothing in his first year at Liverpool to suggest that you can.

“Then the lack of physicality in midfield, the lack of options in that department, has really hampered them as well over the course of this season.

“You’re saying they need at least one midfielder, potentially even two if Curtis Jones leaves. A lot of talk about interest from Inter Milan in him.

“We had confirmation that Ibrahima Konate is going. Liverpool are saying they’re reasonably well-stocked there because you’ve got [Virgil] van Dijk, you’ve still got [Joe] Gomez, you’ve got [Giovanni] Leoni coming back from a serious injury and Jeremy Jacquet coming in from Rennes. I still think they might need another centre-half.

“Right-back has been a huge problem for them because Conor Bradley got that really serious knee injury.

“They’ve had to play midfielders out of position at right-back, which weakens the midfield. There’s a huge amount to sort out and that is why the Iraola one makes sense because he’s available.

“You can get him in the door quickly as well, which is important because the clock is ticking with the amount that needs sorting out this summer.”

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