Marc Cucurella has reportedly reached a decision on leaving Chelsea, while it’s been claimed that as many as nine players could move elsewhere.

Liverpool legend Xabi Alonso was recently named Chelsea‘s new manager, and he has a significant job on his hands at Stamford Bridge.

Alonso was not short of options ahead of this summer, but he has seemingly been lured to Stamford Bridge after being promised to have more control over transfers than his predecessors.

And the respected boss will have a lot of major decisions to make this summer, with Chelsea inevitably having to offload some players to balance the books after missing out on European qualification with a tenth-place finish in the Premier League.

Cucurella has been among those outspoken against Chelsea’s hierarchy in recent months, and it is now being reported that he could leave this summer.

READ: Why Liverpool rejected Alonso and chose Iraola should worry Chelsea as agreement completed



In March, Cucurella claimed the Blues have “paid the price” for their questionable recruitment model this season as they have “lacked” experience, and a report from The Athletic claims he is ‘willing to leave’ and has interest from ‘multiple clubs’.

The report adds:

‘He is willing to leave Chelsea after a frustrating season that saw the club finish 10th in the Premier League. Cucurella signed a new contract at Stamford Bridge last summer. ‘According to club sources, Chelsea are relaxed because he has three years left on his contract. Those sources say Cucurella’s future at the club is yet to be decided, though they would not block his departure if an offer matched their valuation of the full-back. Several teams are aware of Cucurella’s situation, with some clubs keeping close tabs.’

READ MORE: Five-year net spend table: Chelsea top by £150m despite 10th-place finish



More exits in the offing at Stamford Bridge…

As mentioned, Cucurella features on a list of players who could leave Chelsea, with Football Transfers revealing more possible departures.

They claimed: ‘In addition to Cucurella, Enzo Fernandez is also eager to leave Chelsea this summer, amid rumoured interest from Real Madrid, while the 2021 Champions League winners are keen to sanction the sales of Liam Delap, Alejandro Garnacho, Benoit Badiashile, Tyrique George, Axel Disasi, and several others.’

ESPN, meanwhile, have named Filip Jorgensen and Cole Palmer as other players who could depart Chelsea this summer.

‘Chelsea will demand a fee in the region of £120 million if midfielder Enzo pushes to leave the club. Sources suggest goalkeeper Filip Jörgensen is keen on a move for more regular game time. ‘There continues to be speculation over Cole Palmer’s future and a possible move to Manchester United but the Blues are likely to resist any interest in the 24-year-old midfielder.’

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