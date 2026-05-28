Incoming Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso is fully behind BlueCo’s plan to sign Morgan Rogers from Aston Villa as a potential replacement for Cole Palmer in the summer transfer window, according to a report.

Palmer is one of the best attacking midfielders in the Premier League, but, like most of his Chelsea team-mates, he has had a torrid 2025/26 campaign.

Injuries affected the former Manchester City star, who made 34 appearances for Chelsea this season, scoring 11 goals and giving three assists in the process.

Chelsea’s failure to qualify for Europe next season has led to suggestions that Palmer could leave this summer.

Manchester United are keen on a 2026 summer deal for Palmer, who is valued at £80million by Chelsea.

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Incoming Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso is said to be willing to ‘sacrifice a star name’, including Palmer.

Chelsea, though, will need a replacement for Palmer, who has been left out of the England squad for the 2026 World Cup finals this summer by Three Lions manager Thomas Tuchel.

Chelsea want Morgan Rogers as Cole Palmer replacement

According to TEAMtalk, Morgan Rogers could be that replacement for Palmer at Chelsea.

The reliable transfer news outlet has reported that Chelsea Co-Director of Recruitment and Talent Joe Shields is personally keen on bringing Rogers to Stamford Bridge.

Shields brought Rogers to the Man City academy and wants Chelsea to raid Villa for the 23-year-old England international attacking midfielder’s signature.

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The Chelsea official is said to be ‘working internally to construct a package capable of convincing Villa to sell’.

The report has added that ‘Chelsea ideally view Rogers either as a long-term attacking partner for Cole Palmer or potentially even a player capable of carrying similar creative responsibility should circumstances change around Palmer’s future, as he himself is being tipped to depart’.

Alonso is reportedly ‘fully aware of the club’s pursuit and would be more than happy to work with Rogers as part of his new-look attacking setup’.

Villa are willing to sell Rogers, but Unai Emery’s side, who won the Europa League this season and will feature in the Champions League in the 2026/27 campaign, want at least £100million for the 23-year-old.

Rogers has been on the books of Villa since February 2024 and is under contract at the Villans until 2031.

The attacker has scored 31 goals and given 29 assists in 125 matches in all competitions for Villa so far in his career.

However, Chelsea are not alone in their quest to sign Rogers in the summer transfer window.

TEAMtalk has reported that Arsenal are keen on the Villa star, with manager Mikel Arteta and sporting director Andrea Berta both in agreement that he would make the current Gunners’ squad better.

TalkSPORT journalist Ben Jacobs has reported on X that Arsenal are ‘a serious contender for Morgan Rogers’.

According to the trusted journalist, Manchester United, Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain are the other three clubs ‘keen’ on Rogers.

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