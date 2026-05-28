Tottenham legend Harry Kane has revealed his prediction ahead of the Champions League final between Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain on Saturday.

Kane’s Bayern Munich side lost to PSG in the semi-finals in an entertaining 6-5 defeat on aggregate with some pundits declaring that the game should have been the final.

However, Arsenal have proved themselves to be one of the best teams in Europe this season with the Gunners lifting the Premier League title last week.

Kane, who is one of the most successful goalscorers in Premier League history, has a good perspective on how the Champions League final will pan out, having played PSG recently.

Spurs legend Kane told Sky Sports: “It’s two different styles playing against each other but I think it will be a really even test. Both teams have good qualities and can be dangerous.

“PSG are obviously reigning champions so of course they’re a difficult team to beat but I think Arsenal have shown this year that they can be one of the best teams in Europe, for sure.

READ: What Mikel Arteta must now do at Arsenal to become legendary

“It will be an interesting final, we’ll have to see what happens.”

Despite hailing Arsenal as “one of the best teams in Europe”, Kane still thinks PSG have to be “slight favourites” as they won the Champions League last season.

Kane added: “I think it’s really even.

“Two totally different teams in the way they play but two very strong teams. It will be an interesting final, for sure.

“I think PSG being the reigning champions obviously hold the right to maybe be slight favourites. But overall I think it will be two top teams going at it, it’ll be an even match.”

Mikel Arteta: I am convinced we are going to do it

Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta revealed he is “convinced” they will go on to win the Champions League after their Premier League title triumph last week.

Arteta said: “We have the opportunity to create new history in our club. I am convinced we are going to do it.

READ: Wenger makes Arsenal v PSG prediction for Champions League final; sends 22-word message to Arteta

“We need this [celebratory] energy to flow and going against that, I think it will be a big mistake.

“We talked about already what we have to do in Budapest, how we’re going to use all the incredible energy that we’re all carrying towards that final, and tomorrow we’re going to start to prepare it.

“I said to the boys that this shirt now represents something else. We are the champions, and that brings a lot of confidence and a different kind of presence and energy to it.

“But as well, another kind of responsibility as well. My job now and everybody at the club is going to be lift those standards now and achieve much more, because I think we are capable of doing it.”

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