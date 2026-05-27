Michael Owen insists Arsenal are “not happy” with Viktor Gyokeres and says they will “move heaven and earth” for “a Thierry Henry”.

Gyokeres joined the Gunners for £55m in the summer and has scored 21 goals in 54 games across all competitions.

Wayne Rooney picked out the big Swede as his Premier League signing of the season, claiming “he’s given Arsenal something a bit different and that’s been a big factor in them winning the Premier League.”

But Owen isn’t having it and instead claims that Arsenal are “not happy” with the 27-year-old and should take the “risk” of sourcing “a Thierry Henry”.

“They’ve won it playing like this at the moment, that’s not to say they’re going to be like this forever,” Owen told Premier League Productions.

“Arsenal would love to find another centre-forward – they’re not happy with Gyokeres really. They’re not happy with a couple of positions.

“If someone comes available that’s top, if a Thierry Henry becomes available again, they’d move heaven and earth to get somebody like that in.

“That might change the dynamic of things as well. Okay, they’re not the greatest of watches, granted, I’d say that, but that’s not to say they’ll be like that forever. They might evolve, they might get better.

“They’ve got to be careful, like a Liverpool, spending £400 million over a summer trying to be even better again, and they ruin what they’ve got. That’s the risk, that’s the management, that’s the next stage.”

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Arsenal to do it again

Owen also tipped Arsenal to retain their title as a lot of their Premier League rivals are “struggling”.

“We thought about Liverpool last season but I certainly think about Arsenal, you can see them repeating what they’ve just done,” Owen added.

“This is a very, very strong, solid, efficient team that you can see they’re going to do it again. You can see them knocking that points total together again.

“And when you look at the opposition, Liverpool are in turmoil, Chelsea are in turmoil, they’re playing really poorly, Manchester United are upwardly mobile at the moment but they’ve still got a lot of surgeries, a couple of big players going, European football to contend with, it might be a year too early.

“A lot of the top teams are struggling at the moment. There is an opportunity for Arsenal, if they keep that consistency, which I can’t see any reason why they wouldn’t. It could be theirs for the immediate future.”