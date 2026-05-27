Chelsea reach decision on selling Joao Pedro to Barcelona for ‘world-record’ fee

Chelsea have no intention of selling Joao Pedro to Barcelona – not even if they table a ‘world-record bid’ – and the LaLiga champions have responded by hastily ramping up a raid on a different Premier League side.

Barcelona are waving goodbye to Robert Lewandowski this summer, and must sign a direct replacement for the legendary frontman.

Their dream target is Julian Alvarez of Atletico Madrid. But while there are growing chances the Argentine changes clubs this summer, he’s unlikely to wind up at the Camp Nou.

Put simply, Barcelona cannot come remotely close to matching the types of fees Atleti would deem acceptable to sell to a major rival.

Accordingly, Barca switched their attention to Joao Pedro, who was recently named Chelsea’s player of the season in his first year at Stamford Bridge.

Sporting director Deco had already travelled to London in the hopes of thrashing out an agreement on personal terms with the player.

However, according to reporter Ben Jacobs, Barca’s proposed move for Pedro will go the same way as Alvarez’s.

Chelsea won’t even accept ‘world-record bid’ for Joao Pedro

When reporting on X, Jacobs revealed Chelsea and owners BlueCo are so adamant they won’t sell the Brazilian that not even a ‘world-record bid’ would be accepted.

The current most expensive transfer of all time remains Neymar’s €222m / £198m switch from Barcelona to PSG back in 2017.

“Joao Pedro isn’t for sale at any price this summer, not even a world-record bid,” wrote Jacobs.

“Chelsea’s position is clear and not expected to change. Also understand links between Chelsea and Newcastle pair Sandro Tonali and Bruno Guimarães are wide of the mark.”

With both Alvarez and Pedro unattainable for Barcelona, attention has quickly shifted to Newcastle’s Anthony Gordon.

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Barcelona now favourites to sign Anthony Gordon

And while Gordon is a winger by trade, Barca value his versatility and believe he can play up top if and when required.

Direct club-to-club talks are ongoing, with Barcelona believing a deal can be struck for around £60m. Newcastle, meanwhile, are holding out for £75m.

In any case, Jacobs revealed the latest he’s hearing on Gordon’s future, while also confirming the Gordon move has arisen as a direct consequence of Barcelona realising Pedro is a no-go.

“Gordon has indicated he’s open to Barcelona, while broad terms in place with Bayern,” wrote Jacobs on X.

“#NUFC have directly told Barcelona and Bayern their valuation. Barcelona now expected to make a formal bid.

“A pivot away from Julian Alvarez and Joao Pedro due to the cost of former, and latter not being for sale”

Bayern Munich have already agreed personal terms with Gordon, while Liverpool cannot be discounted.

But for now at least, it’s Barcelona who are advancing in club-to-club talks behind the scenes and per Fabrizio Romano, the winger’s preference is signing for Barcelona. And on Wednesday afternoon, Gordon agreed personal terms with Hansi Flick’s side.

What the Gordon move means for Marcus Rashford and whether he’ll be back at Barcelona next season has been detailed by our colleagues over on TEAMtalk.

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