Tottenham to break transfer record after Man City say yes

Manchester City have approved the sale of an attacker Tottenham are in talks to sign, and with the player’s green light already given, Spurs could well break their transfer record.

Tottenham’s most expensive signing remains the relatively modest £65m (£55m plus £10m in add-ons) arrival of Dominic Solanke in 2024.

But after successive 17th-placed finishes, Spurs are well aware there needs to be significant investment in Roberto De Zerbi’s playing personnel.

Tottenham aim to add leadership and experience with the double free agent signings of Andy Robertson and Marcos Senesi. Both deals are agreed in principle.

But to add spark to the attack, Tottenham have gone back in for a player they twice bid for last summer – Savinho.

Spurs’ biggest offer for the 22-year-old Brazilian was reportedly €80m / approximately £70m. Man City turned the offer down and chose to retain Savinho after failing to sign Rodrygo from Real Madrid.

Savinho then signed a new contract at the Etihad, but one year on, his future is a hot topic once again.

Tottenham want Savinho, Savinho wants Tottenham

Reporting on his YouTube channel on Tuesday, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano declared: “Keep an eye on Tottenham and Savinho. Last summer they wanted to go all in for Savinho. They sent two officials bids to Man City, but City decided not to proceed.

“It’s a story from August 2025. City were considering going for Rodrygo from Real Madrid and letting Savinho go to Tottenham.

“Then the Rodrygo deal was not possible and also City decided to trust Savinho, so they decided to offer him a new contract and in September he put pen to paper.

“But this season for Savinho at Man City has not been easy. He wants to play regularly and now Spurs are prepared to go for it.

“Roberto De Zerbi and people at Tottenham want Savinho, and so they’re prepared to re-open negotiations with Manchester City.”

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Romano concluded by noting Savinho is on board with the move to Spurs and if they strike an agreement with Man City, he “will be a Spurs player.”

Man City approve Savinho transfer

And according to our colleagues over on TEAMtalk, Man City have now said yes to selling Savinho this summer.

Their insider, Graeme Bailey, wrote: “Manchester City have informed Savinho he can leave the club this summer.”

He added: “Sources close to the situation indicate Spurs remain huge admirers of Savinho’s profile, and the player himself is also understood to be very open to the idea of a move to north London.

“Tottenham believe the Brazilian’s directness, creativity and ability to operate across multiple attacking positions would fit well within their evolving squad plans ahead of next season.”

Trusted reporter Romano has already confirmed on X that Spurs have ‘reactivated talks’ with Man City. And with all parties now working towards the same outcome, Savinho could soon become the most expensive signing in Tottenham’s history.

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