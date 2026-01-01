Tottenham could ‘revive interest’ in Prem star as three other January targets are named

Tottenham could look to ‘revive’ their interest in Premier League winger Savinho in the January transfer market, according to reports.

Spurs are having a disappointing season in the Premier League with Thomas Frank’s side currently 13th in the table, although a win against Brentford on Thursday could push them as high as seventh.

Tottenham fans have not been impressed by what they’ve seen so far this season but a 1-0 win over Crystal Palace on Sunday has boosted their Champions League qualification ambitions.

And Spurs are looking to strengthen in the January transfer window to give Frank the best chance of succeeding this season – with Tottenham reportedly hoping to buy Antoine Semenyo before Manchester City swooped in.

Tottenham made a move for Savinho in the summer market but Man City had no intention of letting the Brazil international go.

As well as Savinho, Daily Mail journalist Matt Barlow insists that RB Leipzig winger Yan Diomande, Juventus attacker Kenan Yildiz and Monaco midfielder Maghnes Akliouche are all on Tottenham’s radar too.

READ: Arsenal, Liverpool should sell Gyokeres, Isak after Spurs ‘agreement’ as £360m quintet ripe to be sold

When asked who Tottenham are targeting, Barlow told the Daily Mail: ‘Semenyo looks set for elsewhere, be it Manchester City or Liverpool. It is a reality check for those who think Spurs can just go out and sign whoever they want.

‘RB Leipzig’s teenage winger Yan Diomande, currently at the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) with Ivory Coast, is another exciting talent they have interest in. Diomande is in his first year in Germany and is both expensive and unlikely to move mid-season, but has the profile of age and experience all the Premier League heavyweights are prepared to spend big on. He will be on the list of all those disappointed by Semenyo.

‘As will Turkish 20-year-old Kenan Yildiz of Juventus, another highly rated wide forward who is attracting attention with agent Jorge Mendes busily creating a market.

MORE ON TOTTENHAM FROM F365…

* Spurs taking a ‘loss’ on Brennan Johnson could prove to be a significant win

* Arsenal, Villa and Liverpool all obvious – picking every Premier League club’s greatest January signing

* Transfer dominoes: Five moves set in motion by Man City signing Semenyo

‘If City land a winger in January, it could revive Tottenham’s interest in Savinho, who has signed a new contract but remains on the fringes of Pep Guardiola’s team with only four Premier League starts this season.

‘There is still interest in versatile attacking midfielder Maghnes Akliouche of Monaco. Akliouche was on the Spurs list of options in the summer and excelled against them in the Champions League.

‘RB Leipzig’s teenage winger Yan Diomande, currently at the Africa Cup of Nations with Ivory Coast, is another exciting talent they have interest in

Turkish 20-year-old Kenan Yildiz of Juventus is another highly rated wide forward who is attracting attention with agent Jorge Mendes busily creating a market

There is still interest in versatile attacking midfielder Maghnes Akliouche of Monaco.’